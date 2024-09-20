We’ve seen tons upon tons of custom Honda Grom builds throughout the years. From stunted out monstrosities to custom, retro-themed creations, it turns out that this tiny little motorcycle is indeed capable of some really big things.

Now, what if you have an insatiable need for speed but are so committed to the Grom that you just simply couldn’t let go of it? Well, you do what YouTuber KC Allen, A.K.A The_StreetSweeper did and stuff a Ducati Panigale engine into the Grom.

We’ve been following this guy’s crazy build ever since he put the thing together, and it should probably go without saying that his Ducati Gromigale is quite possibly the most insane Honda Grom build we’ve ever laid our eyes on.

From the insane fabrication work that had to go into this thing all the way to how he managed to actually make such a wild machine rideable, it’s been an incredible journey so far. And suffice it to say that KC is just getting started.

In his latest video, he finally got the Panigale-swapped Grom reliably running, and even shows us a bunch of clips of him riding it on public roads. Apart from being extremely loud (and not to mention really, really fast), it actually seems like this thing could be a fun runabout around town, albeit one that’ll undoubtedly turn heads no matter where you go. I can only imagine how often a custom build like this would get pulled over. Let’s just hope our guy’s paperwork checks out.

That said, the only logical next step would be to upgrade this ride. And while we’re still waiting for The_StreetSweeper to fit his fancy new Arrow exhaust system, we do get to see a bunch of shiny new billet aluminum parts thrown onto the bike.

To start, the Grom gets blinged out with a clear clutch cover from Ducati aftermarket specialist Ducabike. Of course, upgrades like this serve as little more than eye candy, but being able to see your engine oil slosh around all while watching the clutch plates engage and disengage is pretty damn cool. It’s a bit like a watch with a transparent case-back that displays the movement in all its glory.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Other parts include a pair of billet aluminum swingarm sliders which serve both a stylistic and functional purpose. Apart from adding some bling to the Grom’s otherwise bland swingarm, they also reinforce the swingarm and rear axle, enabling it to handle all 195 ponies and 98 pound-feet of torque going to the back wheel—well, hopefully.

Of course, no fancy build would be complete without the usual billet aluminum oil filler cap, as well as a billet clutch slave cylinder. Both of these bits come from Ducabike, as well.

So there you have it. It certainly looks like this custom Panigale-swapped Honda Grom is taking shape pretty darn nicely. Not only is it running really well, but it’s also got a bunch of fancy upgrades that turn up the bling. Now, a blingy bike isn’t exactly my cup of tea, but hey, to each their own, right?

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what’s next for this crazy custom creation. Would you take this 200-horsepower mini-moto for a test drive? Let me know in the comments below.