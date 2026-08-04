Kawasaki Unveils 2-Seater Teryx H2 UTV. It's Still Supercharged Insanity

Since the introduction of the Kawasaki Teryx H2, a supercharged, manic, ludicrous machine meant to take on the go-fast side-by-sides from Polaris and Can-Am, there's been one lingering question: When will Kawasaki drop a 2-seat version?

Indeed, it was odd that the brand hadn't debuted a 2-seat version with the 4- and 5-seat versions at launch, as is routinely the case with these new product launches. Add the fact that everyone and their mother loves the 2-seat versions of this class of UTV, and we were all left scratching our heads as to whether Kawasaki had missed the mark and forgotten to build one. Then, a slip from Kawasaki corporate, as a tease was included in an email that wasn't meant for immediate publication. A 2-seater was coming, and coming soon.

Now, we're here on launch day, and we can say that the wait for the 2-door version was well-worth the wait. Why? Because Kawasaki didn't do anything to this iteration, as in, it didn't change anything from the 4-door to the 2-door, which means you get the same supercharged 999cc inline four-cylinder engine, the same 250 horsepower, and the same two feet of suspension travel.

The only difference? It weighs less, which means this one should be faster and that much wilder than its progenitor.

2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater Photos by: Kawasaki

The chopped Kawasaki Teryx H2 remains powered by the brand's 999cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder supercharged engine, an iteration of the same 999cc powerplant found in the Ninja H2, though completely gone over by Kawasaki Heavy Engineering's Skunkworks division. Output also remains unchanged, with 250 horsepower and 146.2 lb-ft of torque. Kawasaki also says that because it uses a supercharger instead of a turbocharger, which its competition utilize, there's no lag from when you hit the accelerator to you getting up and going, which is perfect for mud, dirt, and sandy washes.

Sending power to all four wheels, or two if you're like me and want to drift corners and shred tires, is the same CVT from the original four-door, though it's likely been upgraded with the recall fix ensuring your transmission doesn't go pop while you're out on the trail. "The CVT in the TERYX H2 is perfectly suited to its mission of dominating dune and desert terrain, offering a direct connection between the accelerator pedal and the wheels for both control and responsiveness. A light touch on the accelerator provides smooth, manageable power, while full throttle delivers exhilarating supercharged power delivery," states Kawasaki.

2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-Seater Photos by: Kawasaki

There's also traction control, selectable 2WD, 4WD, and Low settings, a front differential lock, heavy-duty skid plates for all you rock folks, and Kawasaki's KECS+ system (with an e-swaybar) incorporated into the UTV's FOX 3.0 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. Those offer 24-inches of total travel, which is still wild to me. 33-inch MAXXIS Carnivore Plus tires are shod on 16-inch flow-formed aluminum wheels, while 3-piston front and 2-piston rear brake calipers put a stop to your forward momentum. And all the tech and audio and accessories from the 4-door transfer over, too, including Garmin's integrated Tread GPS.

What do you think?

Sizewise, the 2-seat Teryx H2 measures 134.1 inches long and 74.0 inches wide, which is about 20-inches shorter than the 4-door model. But it's the weight where everything matters. Kawasaki says that the 4-door model weighs about 2,300 pounds dry (yes, I know, dry weight means absolutely nothing), while the 2-door weighs just 2,073 pounds. 200+ pounds shaved off is some pretty big weight savings, and will absolutely translate to a quicker machine that was already blindingly quick according to our first drive review.

As for price, the standard 2027 Kawasaki Teryx H2 2-seater will set you back a cool $32,899, while the Limited eS model commands an MSRP of $41,399. That's pretty competitive compared to its competition at Can-Am and Polaris, with a slight edge over them. But what do you all think? Are you ready to "Let the good times roll?" as Kawasaki loves to state? Are you ready to unleash the supercharged engine, but with less weight?

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