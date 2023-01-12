Ola Electric Rolls Out Massive Updates To Its S1 Scooter

Ola Electric continues to impress with the S1 scooter, making us folks outside of India extremely jealous. When the company first released the S1 Pro, it stunned the e-mobility world with an affordable, yet tech-loaded scooter. Now, for the 2023 model-year, the company's MoveOS3 update takes the tech package to the next level. Let's take a closer look.

In a similar way as to how Apple continues to stuff more and more tech into its devices, Ola Electric is doing the same with its latest MoveOS3 update. The new software update brings tons of new features to the table—features that blow the competition away. At the same time, the company has managed to retain ultra competitive pricing for its model range.

The first item to mention is the new Hypercharging technology, which allows the scooter to be charged significantly faster in combination with the numerous Hypercharger Stations being rolled out across India. A Hypercharger, according to Ola Electric, can add 50 kilometers (31 miles) of range in 15 minutes. The MoveOS3 upgrade also provides three regenerative braking levels: Low, Default, and High. This allows you to adapt the regenerative braking of the scooter to your liking, with Low being excellent for city riding and smooth running conditions.

For families that share a single Ola S1 scooter, the MoveOS3 upgrade adds the possibility to configure several riding profiles. Furthermore, the proximity lock/unlock sensor, which uses your phone as a smart key, makes life even easier. Finally, your S1 e-scoot will be Wi-Fi enabled. Other gimmicks, which I assume are mostly for fun, have also made their way onto the S1 electric scooter. For example, Party Mode turns the scooter into a moving jukebox thanks to speakers and flashing lights. There are also three new "Moods": Bolt, Vintage, and Eclipse, which change the bike's display and even the artificial engine sound generator.

Finally, the MoveOS3 upgrade includes several very useful features such as Bluetooth calling and file storage. This means you can link your phone to the scooter's display while also keeping important files in the scooter's dashboard, such as your driver's license and vehicle registration. Vacation Mode, which allows the scooter to be left on standby for up to 200 days without risk of deep discharge, has also been introduced. It accomplishes this by disabling superfluous features, so it's pretty much ready to ride when you turn it back on.

Following the substantial changes brought about by MoveOS3, Ola has re-released the Gerua colorway for the S1 and S1 Pro models at no additional cost. Furthermore, the brand's more economical model, the S1, will now be available in five new colors: Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, and Matt Black. The S1 Pro already comes in all of these hues.