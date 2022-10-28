New Ola S1 Air Makes Going Electric Even Cheaper

The S1 Air, Ola's entry-level electric scooter, has just been launched in India and is priced at Rs 79,999, equating to $973 USD. This promotional pricing will be valid until October 24, after which the scooter will be offered at a still reasonable Rs 84,999 ($1,034 USD). The S1 Air is the most basic of Ola Electric's S1 scooters, with fewer riding options than its more expensive S1 and S1 Pro siblings.

The Ola S1 Air has a smaller 2.5kWh battery pack, and charging from zero to 100 percent at home takes about four and a half hours. The S1 Air, like its more expensive siblings, has a hub-mounted motor with a max output of 4.5kW. It comes with three riding modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport. In Eco mode, this offers it a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, or roughly 56 miles per hour. Furthermore, it has a range of 62 miles on a single charge, which should be plenty for a few days' worth of commuting.

The S1 Air has a traditional telescopic front fork, dual rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes on both ends. This implies it won't have any fancy technology like combined braking or ABS. Due to the S1 Air's entry-level components, it is able to lose some weight and weighs only 99 kilos, which is much less than the S1 Pro's 125 kilograms. The S1 Air also has a revised saddle and a streamlined one-piece grab handle. It still has 34 liters of under-seat storage and a convenient flat floorboard that allows you to carry bags between your legs.

In terms of technology, the S1 Air has the same seven-inch touchscreen TFT display as its more expensive brothers, and it even has a reverse gear to help you maneuver in tight parking spaces. The S1 Air will also come preinstalled with MoveOS 3.0 software, which will enable features such as hill-hold capabilities and multiple rider profiles, which would allow multiple riders to load their preferred settings on a single scooter. For enhanced security, the update features proximity alarms.

As mentioned earlier, the Ola S1 Air retails for an extremely affordable Rs 79,999, or the equivalent of $973 USD, making it the ultimate best bang-for-your-buck electric two-wheeler in the Indian market today. Ola says that deliveries are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023.