Ola S1 Scooters Are Being Sold At A Blistering Pace

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Ola Electric officially opened bookings for the newly launched S1 scooter. Considering all the hype that has been built up surrounding the new scooter, the Ola Electric was certainly expecting a very positive response. However, it would appear that folks are more than eager to get their hands on a shiny new electric scooter from Ola.

As it would turn out, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters are being booked at a blisteringly fast pace. So much so, that the EV manufacturer is fast running out of scooters—just two days after opening bookings. According to a Tweet by Ola Electric co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are in such high demand that at least four scooters are being booked every single second. In fact, he even stated that bookings may be forced closed soon, as the company could very well "run our of scooters."

It's really easy to see why the Ola S1 electric scooter is selling as fast as it is. Given its extremely affordable price equivalent to just $1,360, it offers some really enticing value for money, especially in a market that's as price and value-driven as India. For the price of an entry-level 125cc scooter, you can buy yourself a fully electric, futuristic scooter that's loaded with tech features, doesn't require as much periodic maintenance as a gas-powered two-wheeler, and can be plugged into a regular electric outlet at the end of a long day of commuting.

Ola's S1 scooter promises a range of around 80 miles on a single charge, and can reach a top speed of 70 miles per hour. The top-of-the-line S1 Pro model is even better, promising a range of 112 miles, thanks to its higher-capacity 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.