Luggage Specialist Ogio Presents Mach 5 D3O Moto Backpack

Moto-specific luggage is often specialized to keep you and your belongings safe in the event of a crash. This is especially true for products you wear, like sling bags, waist packs, and backpacks. The use of abrasion-resistant fabrics keeps your personal effects safe and intact, while also adding an extra layer of protection between you and the ground beneath you.

As such, it’s usually a good idea to fork up the extra coin for a dedicated piece of moto luggage, especially if you ride on a regular basis. These days, there are tons of fancy bags from high-end brands that provide all these features and more. Expensive backpacks from Kriega and Velomacchi are cool, but the more premium models can be very expensive. Luckily, there are lots of other options from brands with quite a lot of know-how when it comes to luggage. Take, for example, the new Mach 5 D3O from American luggage specialist Ogio.

Ogio has been a staple in the backpack segment for decades now, and makes a lot of luggage for a wide variety of disciplines. From everyday-use backpacks to sporty specialist backpacks for snowboarding, cycling, and yes, motorcycling, Ogio has you covered with its robust yet affordable offerings. The Mach 5 D3O is designed specifically for motorcyclists and incorporates abrasion-resistant materials and impact-absorbing D3O to provide excellent protection, as such, it commands a more expensive price than other Ogio backpacks at $259.99 USD.

Diving into the specifics, the Ogio Mach 5 D3O is made out of a semi-rigid polyurethane construction with a carbon fiber pattern to give it a sportier look. The rigid outer shell adds to its sporty aesthetic, making it ideal for street riders whose weapon of choice is either a naked bike or sportbike. On top of all that, the backpack retains its shape regardless of speed thanks to its aerodynamic profile.

The Mach 5 D3O gets its name from the integration of a D3O back protector, making the backpack double as a piece of protective gear. Furthermore, pads on the back and shoulders offer enhanced ergonomic efficiency, while chest and belly straps ensure that the backpack stays in place as you ride. Practically, the Ogio Mach 5 D3O offers 22.1 liters of storage in its compact form. If you need to carry more stuff, it can be expanded with an expansion zipper on the side, thereby increasing capacity to 24.7 liters.