Vespa Wins 2021 Webby Award Under Car Site & Car Culture Category

2021 has been a rather exciting year for Vespa thus far. Apart from celebrating its 75th anniversary and rolling out quite a number of special-edition scooters, the legendary Italian scooter maker has also produced its 19-millionth scooter—a milestone truly worthy of celebration. However, to make things even better, Vespa was recently awarded the best worldwide website int the 'Car Sites & Car Culture' category of the Webby Awards.

For those unaware, the Webby Awards, now on its 25th year, gives recognition to the various websites which have drastically improved the landscape of the modern-day interwebs. Subdivided into several categories, the candidates for the award under each category undergo a series of votes, across more than 70 countries, and pass through a highly qualified panel of jurors before bagging the award. For the 2021 Webby Awards, more than 13,500 candidates were presented, and a total of 2.2 million votes were cast.

The 2021 Webby Awards were presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Receiving the award has been described by the New York Times as the "Internet's highest honor." In a press release posted on Vespa's official website, the company celebrates the milestone and credited the brand's interactive content platform, as well as its use of state-of-the-art technology in order to bring valuable content to users when they want it most.

Vespa boasts an impressive design system for its website, and claims that it is aimed at giving the brand worldwide exposure in more than 50 countries, as well as a highly immersive and interactive platform for customers to engage with. “Vespa.com sets a new standard in innovation and creativity on the Internet,” Executive Director of The Webby Awards, Claire Graves, said in a statement. “This award recognises the ability, ingenuity and international vision of the Piaggio Group, of which the Vespa brand is a part.”

Some notable members of the Webby Awards jury include world-famous communication and entertainment personalities such as Mitchell Baker, Chair and CEO of Mozilla Corporation, American IT expert, and considered by many as one of the 'fathers of the Internet', Vinton Cerf, as well as Richard Ting, Senior Director of Product Design at Twitter.