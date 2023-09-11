Over the weekend of September 7 through 10, 2023, Moto Guzzi held its annual Open House event at its headquarters in Mandello del Lario, Italy. In addition to inviting Guzzisti from all corners of the globe to come together and celebrate their favorite brand, the Eagle brand also couldn’t resist the chance to unveil a new bike to the assembled crowds.

This is the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa, the newest addition to the V7 family. While it’s powered by the same air cooled 853cc 90-degree V-twin engine as the other V7s, the cosmetic and ergonomic changes made are meant to show off the V7’s sportiness in a new light. Since the company brought back its Fast Endurance Trophy earlier in 2023, this development makes a ton of sense on Guzzi’s part.

Looking at all the V7s in profile, the two changes that most immediately leap out at you are the sporty headlight cowl that’s only found on the V7 Stone Corsa, as well as the special saddle that’s also exclusive to that model. The shape of the cowl, finished in red and silver and holding a small, clear windscreen in place, instantly gives the V7 a sportier look than when that round headlight is left to its own stylistic devices.

Meanwhile, the seat is designed to replicate a monoposto look—but of course, if you look a little more closely, you’ll see that it can still seat a passenger if you prefer. For riders who want to take the monoposto look a little further, Moto Guzzi also sells a body-color accessory pillion seat cover for an additional charge.

Other details become evident as you look more closely at the V7 Stone Corsa, once you’ve taken in the elegant red and silver colorway. The black anodized aluminum fuel cap, special edition badge on the bar riser, and of course the black bar-end mirrors all add to the retro-modern racer appeal of it all. These details complement the current styling of the round V7 headlight, with the highly stylized eagle taking pride of place right across the center of the light.

Pricing and Availability

Moto Guzzi is a company that sells its bikes in multiple markets around the world. As such, it announces pricing and availability for models at different times in different markets. While the V7 Stone Corsa is already listed on the American Moto Guzzi website, no pricing information has been posted as of September 11, 2023.

In Europe, the MSRP for the V7 Stone Corsa is listed as €9,999, which is about $10,745 at the time of writing. For comparison, the regular V7 Stone is €8,999, or about $9,675. The V7 Stone Corsa is priced exactly the same as the V7 Special Edition in Europe, and the V7 Special is priced just slightly lower, at €9,399 (or about $10,105). All European prices include value-added tax (VAT) in their listings.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa