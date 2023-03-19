For the 2023 edition of the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy, six races are planned over four weekends with one night race in the calendar. The first leg of the series starts in May, and each leg will be at least 60 minutes long or up to 90 minutes long.

Moto Guzzi will be featuring the V7 850cc for this series. Together with GCorse, which provided the Racing Kit for the V7, and Pirelli with its Phantom Sportscomp RS tires, more fun is expected to be had this time around. Last year marked a lot of learnings from the Guareschi brothers, which led them to refine the kit of the V7 750 platform, which was used exclusively for three years, from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, the 750s and the 850s were featured together.

For teams and racers that are looking to enter the event, Moto Guzzi is extending a special discount, €1,000 EUR (or about $1,060 USD), for a new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone.

As for the race days, the first leg will start in Vallelunga on May 13 and 14, 2023. Two races will take place on this weekend, and each leg will last 60 minutes. Next up, is the Cremona Circuit scheduled on June 11, 2023, and it will be the longest leg lasting 90 minutes. Following Cremona, on August 27, 2023, the series will head to Mugello for a 75-minute endurance race.

Finally, for the grand finale, Misano will play host to the last leg on October 13 and 14, 2023. The first race here will run on Saturday evening at night and go for 90 minutes. A “mini endurance” event will be set for Sunday, and last 60 minutes.

As for the motorcycles that will be run, the V7s will be outfitted with a sump guard, front brake lever protection, fairings, clip-on handlebars, a full exhaust system, rear-set footpegs, a single-seat saddle, rear mudguard, front suspension cartridge kits, and rear shock for the race. The engine will have a titanium intake valve kit installed paired with a specific engine control unit (ECU) mapping. Added stopping power will be provided for by a larger front brake disc and more track-focused high-performance brake pads.

For the night race specifically, the bikes will get a front fairing with a headlight and an additional rear light for added visibility.

Each of the race day weekends will come with two timed practice sessions which will last for 20 minutes for each rider. Starting positions will be determined during these practice runs, which will be averaged out by the best lap times secured by the two riders on each team. Races will commence with a “Le Mans-Style” start, with riders running to their bikes across the asphalt of the main straight. Riders are also only allowed 15 minutes per stint, with five minutes allotted for putting in after displaying a driver change sign. There will be at least three to five driver changes per stage, and as an added challenge, no refueling is allowed. Points will be awarded to the top 15 teams per leg.

The cost for this racing spec will be €4,995 EUR (plus VAT) or about P5,300 USD given current exchange rates, from Guareschi Moto. Returning participants already with the Moto Guzzi V7 850 can opt to get up to spec for this year with just €270 EUR plus VAT (about $286 USD) for the 2023 engine upgrade kit.