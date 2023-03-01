If you’ve been counting the days until Moto Guzzi North America announces its 2023 Moto Guzzi Experience dates, it’s time to get excited because your wait is over. On March 1, 2023, Moto Guzzi officially announced three opportunities to check out some of Moto Guzzi’s latest bikes on memory-making trips across the U.S.

For 2023, participants will be able to check out either the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello or V85 TT lineups, up close and in person. Of course, if participants are already owners of Moto Guzzi bikes, they can choose to participate with their own bikes instead. Riders and passengers are welcome to register for all three of the available MGE dates this season.

Where will the 2023 Moto Guzzi Experiences take place? The first MGE dates run from June 28 through July 3, 2023, with a course that begins and ends in Bozeman, Montana. Here, riders will get to experience some of the unparalleled beauty of Montana and Wyoming, covering approximately 550 miles (give or take) over the course of the trip.

The second MGE dates span August 30 through September 4, 2023, and will take place in the Smoky Mountains. Participants will start and end their journey in Knoxville, Tennessee, and also ride into Arden, North Carolina. A mileage estimate isn’t available for this one, but participants here will get to take their Guzzis (whether rented or personal bikes) on the Tail of the Dragon as part of the journey.

The third MGE dates run from October 18 through October 23, 2023, and take place in the Ozarks. Riders will begin and end their journey in Bentonville, Arkansas, and also ride into Missouri during the course of the over 650 miles of planned trip.

All three 2023 Moto Guzzi Experience trips include five nights in hotels, full board (excluding alcohol), a tour lead rider, and a support vehicle. Riders who choose to rent Moto Guzzi bikes for the duration of their MGE will find the rental cost included, as well as liability insurance and fuel during the trip. If you’re a passenger, or if you choose to bring your own Guzzi on one of these trips, then those things are not included.

Costs for all three 2023 Moto Guzzi Experiences are as follows:

Rider with rented bike: $2,500

Rider with own bike: $1,500

Passenger: $1,000

All other costs, including travel to and from the selected MGE, medical/baggage/cancellation insurance, tolls, or other ancillaries are not included. Registration for all three trips is currently open at the time of writing, with the Montana/Wyoming trip closing on June 15, the Smoky Mountains trip closing on August 15, and the Ozarks trip closing on October 1, 2023.

There’s one more thing that Moto Guzzi Experience attendees need to know for 2023, as well. For this season, Moto Guzzi is offering a special promotional offer if you attend an MGE event. Any participant in a 2023 MGE is eligible for a customer cash discount of half the cost of their MGE experience if they go on to purchase either a V100 Mandello or V85 TT after their MGE. In other words, if you rent a bike for an MGE and pay $2,500, you’re eligible for a discount of up to $1,250 on select new Guzzi models. If you’re a passenger, you’re eligible for a $500 discount, and so on. This offer is valid until December 31, 2023.