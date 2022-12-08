Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?

Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.

The Moto Guzzi Stelvio was an adventure-touring bike that was in production from 2007 to 2016. Stacking up to the likes of the R 1200 GS and KTM 1190 Adventure, the Stelvio proved itself a capable big-bore ADV machine, albeit one that veered towards the more unique side of the spectrum. Indeed, it was perhaps this uniqueness that ultimately resulted in its demise, as the Stelvio’s lackluster sales figures was cited as one of the reasons why Guzzi pulled the plug on the bike in 2016 in time for the Euro 4 transition.

That being said, those of you eagle-eyed folks may have noticed something interesting at the Moto Guzzi booth in EICMA 2022. In the corner of the brand’s display was an LED board depicting an eagle flying atop the Stelvio Pass. Atop the display was “Stelvio” emblazoned in stylized font. Right below the LED board was a pair of wire-spoke wheels—one of which measuring 19 inches, and the other one 17 inches. Clearly, this is a teaser for things to come, right? Indeed, the rumor mills have been churning, and there’s been a general consensus as to what we can expect from the revived Stelvio.

In 2022, Moto Guzzi refreshed its flagship model range with the V100 Mandello, a sporty and technologically advanced sport tourer. Now, multiple European publications—including Motorad Online—seem to agree that the upcoming Stelvio will be equipped with the same engine found in the V100 Mandello. As such, chances are that the new Stelvio will not be a BMW R 1250 GS or KTM 1290 Super Adventure rival, but rather, a slightly smaller ADV machine that sits somewhere between the middleweight and heavyweight segment.

More specifically, the 1,042cc, transverse-mounted V-twin of the Mandello could very well be stuffed into this new adventure tourer. At present, it’s tuned to produce a max output of about 115 horsepower and 73 lb-for of torque. Should these figures remain unchanged, then we’re looking at a potential rival to the likes of the KTM 890 Adventure R and Ducati Multistrada V2. With all that on the table, it’s important to note that all we can do for now is speculate, as Moto Guzzi has been eerily quiet about the Stelvio following its little teaser back in EICMA 2022.