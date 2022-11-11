Moto Guzzi Unveils V9 Bobber Special Edition At EICMA 2022

It could be argued, that as far as Italian manufacturers are concerned, the sporty custom that popularized the category of mid-displacement bobbers is the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber. It is a bike with a simple design that is distinguished by its smooth, blacked-out appearance. The V9 Bobber's big tires, which were inspired by American motorbikes from the post-World War II era that competed on dirt tracks, contribute to the custom appearance of the vehicle.

The V9 Bobber Special Edition that Moto Guzzi just unveiled at EICMA 2022 is distinguished by this genuine sporting history. The new special series from Moto Guzzi sticks out thanks to its distinctive equipment lineup and stealthy, stylish design. The new Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition, to begin with, has a unique Workshop twin-tone black and grey color scheme that complements the metal teardrop fuel tank with a billet aluminum cap. The fork gaiters, short front mudguard, and bar-end mirrors all contribute to the custom look and feel.

More specifically, the 90-degree transverse V-twin engine's precise features, including the casting and the matte black that highlights the Moto Guzzi marking machined on the aluminum cylinder head covers, are flawlessly completed, as are the new frame's welds and the quality of its painting. The blacked-out exhaust system, which has an oval-shaped aluminum muffler, emphasizes the distinctive sound of the Moto Guzzi 850 twin cylinder.

According to Moto Guzzi, the Special Edition V9 Bobber combines elegance and sportiness. It is distinguished by a sporty and dynamic riding position that also offers a ton of comfort due to the spacious saddle, making it perfect even for the tallest riders. These features highlight the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition's excellent degree of comfort, control, and riding pleasure. The bike's overall curb weight is set at 210 kilograms and its seat height is very accessible at just 785 millimeters.

