It was only two years ago that Moto Guzzi introduced the (then) all-new V85 TT to its lineup. The Stelvio descendant had big threads to fill but as we quickly found out, a legacy of Italian adventurers wasn’t enough to intimidate the newcomer.

With the new year comes a new reality and starting in 2021, new motorcycles have to meet stricter emissions regulations. Though the V85 TT’s twin was already compliant from the get-go, Moto Guzzi seemingly saw this as an opportunity to upgrade its retro-adventurer.

Moto Guzzi announced that it’s zhuzhing things up for 2021 by giving the V85 a few minor yet significant upgrades, starting with a little more grunt. The firm stated that the engine will now produce more low and mid-range torque thanks "optimized lifting of the pushrod and rockers timing cams and a consequent adapting of the engine control electronics." However, no specific torque numbers were disclosed. In its current iteration, the 853cc V-twin is rated at 80 horsepower and 60 b-ft of torque.

Gallery: 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT

5 Photos

The House of Mandello del Lario also apparently heard its customers’ plea regarding the tires and opted for a new pair of tubeless rubbers, mounted to a set of equally new wire-spoke wheels, a move that incidentally also reduces the weight by a few pounds.

Last but not least on the list of upgrades is the addition of two new riding modes—Sport and Custom—for a total of five settings. The refreshed bike also receives a selection of updated liveries—the two-tone Giallo Mojave and Rosso Uluru colorways’ change slightly while the Nero Etna matte black option is brand-new.

We reached out to Piaggio U.S. to confirm a timeline for the upgrades to roll out in North America but we have yet to hear back. Availability and pricing of the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT have yet to be confirmed.