In post-war Italy, the Cuirassiers' Regiment, a special unit responsible for the Italian Republic President’s security, needed to keep up with the motorized vehicles of the day. Horses could no longer keep up with the motorcade, so the regiment tapped the Moto Guzzi Alce as its first motorcycle. From 1946 onwards, Moto Guzzi supplied the Cuirassiers' Regiment with numerous models throughout the decades.

Now in its 75th year, Moto Guzzi recognized the long-standing partnership by delivering two new V85 TT adventure bikes to President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on May 20, 2021, at the Quirinal Palace. Just like those bikes, the new limited-edition 2022 V85 TT Guardia d'Honore sports a gloss black livery with white accents painted along the front mudguard, gas tank, side panels, and tall windscreen.

In addition to the special paint job and Touring windscreen, a center stand, engine guards, and auxiliary LED lights come standard on the special-edition ADV. While Guzzi offers model-specific side panniers as well, customers will have to purchase them separately.

The firm will produce 1,946 examples of the V85 TT Guardia d'Honore at its Mandello Del Lario factory and each bike will have the unit number engraved on the handlebar riser. Each owner will also receive a special celebratory case including a brochure detailing the history of Moto Guzzi and the Cuirassiers' Regiment relationship. The case will also contain a stamp collector's folder with the brand’s celebratory Centennial stamp.

Aside from the Cuirassiers' Regiment livery and the V85 TT Guardia d'Honore still boasts a tried-and-true air-cooled, 853cc, transverse V-twin with modern tech like ride modes, traction control, and a TFT display. Moto Guzzi hasn’t announced the limited-edition model’s pricing or availability, but it shouldn't be too far from the standard V85 TT’s $12,990 price tag.