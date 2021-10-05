Zard Rolls Out New Euro 5-Approved Exhaust For Moto Guzzi V85 TT

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is arguably one of the most underrated adventure bikes currently available in the market. All too often, more performance-oriented machines tend to get the spotlight. Bikes like the KTM 890 Adventure and BMW F 850 GS are well and truly amazing machines, however, you can't really deny the retro-inspired charm the V85 TT brings to the table.

With modern-day adventure bikes being rolling technological masterpieces, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT takes a step back, giving riders of today a taste of much simpler times. Its air-cooled, transversely mounted, 90-degree V-twin makes use of rather simplistic componentry, equipped with nothing more than two valves per cylinder and good, old-fashioned air-cooling. It does, however, feature a couple of electronic rider aids and a full-color TFT display. Nonetheless, it presents itself as a rather unique flavor in the present-day ADV market.

To add even more charm and head-turning presence to this bike, Italian exhaust maker Zard has released new slip-on options meant to improve looks, offer a breathtaking sound, and incrementally enhance performance. Zard's slip-on line for the V85 TT is completely street-legal, with Euro 5-homologation available as an option. In terms of styling, it's clear that Zard has paid a lot fo attention to detail, as the slip-on system makes for a beautiful centerpiece to the already aesthetically pleasing V85 TT, further enhancing the bike's premium look and feel.

On the technical side of things, the exhaust pipe's titanium body and carbon-fiber end cap provide substantial weight savings. For reference, the stock system tips the scales at 5.3 kilograms, while Zard's slip-on weighs in at just 3 kilograms. On the performance side of things, Zard's dyno sheet reveals a tiny, two-horsepower increase at around 7,600 RPM, and a claimed improvement in overall throttle response and power delivery across the rev range. The slip-on exhaust requires no remapping or tuning of the ECU.

The Zard slip-on range for the Moto Guzzi V85 TT is available in two color options—Titanium or Black, and comes complete with all mounting hardware consisting of a carbon-fiber clamp, cend-cap, and heat shield. Price starts at 488.36 Euros, translating to $566.50 USD, but can increase depending on whether or not you opt for the Euro 5 homologation option, which retails for 503.85 Euros, or the equivalent of $584.50 USD.