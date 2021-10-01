SC Project Releases Exhaust For Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Who doesn't love the sound of a high-performance triple singing its way across the rev range? Surely, a lean, mean machine like the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has a very distinct and exhilarating exhaust note even out of the box. As such, it isn't really surprising why an aftermarket slip-on exhaust system is usually the first modification to grace this machine.

Luckily, Italian exhaust manufacturer SC Project has recently rolled out new exhaust options for the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS, as well as the soon-to-be launched Speed Triple 1200 RR. All these exhaust systems have been designed for street use, and are very easy to install thanks to their slip-on configuration. Let's take a closer look at each of these slip-on exhausts, shall we?

Those of you with a penchant for all things racy will definitely love the Twin CR-T slip-on setup. Inspired from the SC Project exhaust systems found on Moto2 machinery, the Twin CR-T for the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR provides a slim and athletic aesthetic, effectively replacing the gigantic breadbox that makes the bike look rather heavy. The Twin CR-T is available in either carbon-fiber or titanium, and has been treated extensively to withstand very high temperatures. SC Project promises a perfect fit and perfect aesthetics with all included hardware. The Twin CR-T is available for 980 Euros, or the equivalent of $1,137 USD.

Moving on, the SC1-R GT silencer has been modelled after the race-specific SC1-R, and employs a more streamlined aesthetic with a single, large silencer. Just like the Twin CR-T package, the SC1-R GT is also available in either carbon-fiber or titanium. It boasts an asymmetrical rhomboid-shaped carbon cap, with lines which extend all the way to the base of the muffler. SC Project has equipped the SC1-R GT with an internal lining of sound-absorbing material which produces a "deep and gloomy sound" for a sporty yet respectable exhaust note. Pricing for either the carbon or titanium SC1-R GT is at 780 Euros, or the equivalent of $905 USD.

Both these exhaust options will be made available by the end of November 2021, with more information and technical specifications available in SC Project's official website. Both the Twin CR-T and SC1-R GT are completely street legal, and are Euro5 homologated, meaning they conform to standard noise and emissions parameters set in Europe.