SC Project Releases CR-T Slip-On Exhaust For 2021 BMW S 1000 R

Italian exhaust specialist SC Project is known for making some of the loudest exhaust systems currently available in the market today. While I’m more than certain not everyone is a fan of these loud, sometimes obnoxious exhaust systems—especially when used by rev-happy teenagers, there’s no denying that a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts want to enhance the exhaust note of their two-wheeler.

When going for an aftermarket exhaust, you usually have two options: a full-system exhaust and a slip-on. Full-system exhausts usually provide the most performance gains, but they also add a lot, and I mean a lot of noise. As such, slip-on systems are a cheaper, quieter, and easier way to enhance your bike’s stock exhaust system. SC Project has recently released a new slip-on system for the BMW S 1000 R. This high-performance naked bike shares the same motor as the S 1000 RR sportbike, and is likewise one of the most powerful naked bikes currently in production.

The SC Project CR-T muffler employs the unmistakable styling of exhaust systems found in GP race bikes. In fact, the CR-T is the same exhaust pipe used by some Moto2 machines. For street bikes, however, the CR-T provides sporty styling, substantial weight savings, and just a tiny bit more power and response. SC Project states that the CR-T has been designed “to give a sporty and racing character to your BMW S 1000 R with a deep and dark sound.” You get to choose between Titanium or Carbon-Fiber options, both of which are priced at 525 Euros, or the equivalent of $620.

The SC Project CR-T slip-on for the BMW S 1000 R is completely street legal and homologated for Euro5. SC Project claims an overall improvement in throttle response, as well as an increase of 0.6 horsepower at 9,400 RPM. The kit includes the slip-on pipe, all the springs, screws, and hardware needed to install the pipe, heat-resistant exhaust sealant, a warranty booklet, and a homologation card verifying it for street use.