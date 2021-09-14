After nearly three decades on the market, the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS reaffirmed the model’s authority in the super naked category. With 30 more ponies and 20 fewer pounds, the new Speed Triple was a shot across the bow of its main rivals. Despite the platform’s reemergence, Hinckley wasn't satisfied duking it out with only today’s top streetfighters. With the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple RR, it has the sportbike market in its crosshairs too.

What’s new?

That extra R gains the Speed Triple full Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable, semi-active suspension, a technical leap over the RS's already advanced NIX30 inverted fork and TTX36 twin-tube monoshock. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3's further justify the RR moniker with extra grip, while revised ergonomics toe the line between track-committed and street-friendly.

Clip-ons position the rider’s hands 5 inches lower and 2 inches forward and the slightly raised pegs promote an all-in attitude but don’t sacrifice all-day comfort. At 32.5 inches, the seat height is only marginally lower than its predecessor’s, resulting in an aggressive yet approachable stance.

The RR isn't just about function, though, it also has a striking form. A single round headlight is the RR’s crown jewel, a long-awaited departure from the Triple family’s customary dual headlight setup. An equally elegant neo-retro fairing frames the new headlight and gives the RR a sleek, aggressive look. Unsurprisingly, Hinckley coats the 2022 Speed Triple RR in a Red Hopper/Storm Grey paint scheme and a Crystal White/Storm Grey color combo with gold detailing. Both colorways maintain the Speed Triple’s grace but also establishes its sporting intentions.

Still A Triple

Under those sexy new cosmetics, fancy suspension, and committed ergonomics, the RR is still a Speed Triple. The same liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1,160cc inline-triple powers the RR to 177 horsepower at 10,750rpm and 92 pound-feet of torque at 9,000 rpm. That wundermill remains a force to be reckoned with, but the stacked 6-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch smooth out the engine’s pulses and the user’s aggressive inputs.

The potent powertrain still comes neatly packaged in Triumph’s new twin-spar aluminum frame that was first introduced on the RS trim. The RR also keeps the adjustable Brembo MCS lever feeding dual Brembo Stylema monoblocs mated to twin 320mm discs. A Brembo two-piston caliper and 220mm single disc also carry over to the faired variant.

The new RR inherits the Speed Triple’s state-of-the-art electronics suite as well, including five ride modes, advanced wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter, and cruise control. Users adjust settings via the full-color five-inch TFT dash and the My Triumph system provides a new level of connectivity and convenience.

A New Chapter Begins

Retailing for $20,950, the 2022 Speed Triple RR is more than $2,650 more than the RS, but it comes with the same two-year/unlimited mileage warranty. The new trim will be available at Triumph dealerships in January, 2022, and the brand will launch 30 genuine accessories to amplify the RR’s comfort, performance, and style. Yes, the 2021 Speed Triple RS was a landmark moment for the platform, but Triumph found a way to upstage itself with the 2022 Speed Triple RR.