On March 6, 2024, Triumph Motorcycles America filed a safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for certain 2022 through 2024 Speed Triple RR and RS bikes due to a potential engine overheating issue.

If this sounds familiar, it's likely because you're thinking of the January 2023 recall for 2022 through 2023 Speed Triple RR/RS due to potential radiator fan failure. This is not the same recall, and is being issued in addition to that recall.

Approximately 1,545 bikes are believed to potentially be affected, according to Triumph's records, which represents approximately one percent of the population.

Here's a handy breakdown of the production date and VIN ranges for the affected bikes.

Model Production Date Range VIN Range 2022-2024 Triumph Speed Triple RS February 3, 2021 through March 6, 2024 SMTP01ST6NTAF7370 through SMTP01ST9RTBX1597 2022-2024 Triumph Speed Triple RR September 2, 2021 through April 27, 2023 SMTP02ST1NTAW2194 through SMTP02ST6RTBN0826

What's The Problem?

On affected bikes, Triumph says that "the engine could generate an excessive amount of heat, leading to a reduction in the radiator fan's performance." It goes on to say that if the problem worsens enough, coolant could leak from the vehicle, causing further potential for injury.

Under the heading "Description of the Cause," Triumph states that "in conditions of high ambient temperature and slow-moving traffic, the radiator fan may surpass its maximum operating temperature, resulting in fan motor failure. Ignoring the warning light on the instrument panel and continuing to ride at low speeds may potentially cause coolant displacement."

Regarding any advanced warning signs that may occur to notify the rider about a potential issue, Triumph notes that both the temperature gauge and the malfunction indicator light may warn the rider.

As of March 6, 2024, Triumph notes that there have been 21 warranty claims in the US. However, none of these has resulted in injuries or fatalities, according to the OEM's records.

How Triumph Plans To Remedy The Problem And What Owners Should Do Next

Triumph is notifying its dealer network about this recall on March 18, 2024. Following that notification, it will send letters to registered owners of affected bikes on March 20, 2024.

Owners will be advised to contact their local authorized Triumph dealer to schedule a recall service. At this appointment, dealers will replace the current engine software calibration with a new configuration. This should, Triumph says, result in a lower engine temperature after reconfiguring the ignition system. This tuning revision already went into effect on the production line as of February 13, 2024, so bikes produced from that date forward should not suffer from this issue.

Owners may contact Triumph Motorcycles America's customer service hotline at 1-678-854-2010 regarding Triumph recall number SRAN 620. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.