On February 15, 2024, American Honda issued a safety recall on certain 2017 through 2024 Gold Wings, 2018 through 2020 CBR600RRs, and 2018 through 2019 CBR1000RRs due to a potentially faulty fuel pump. Due to improper molding, the fuel pump could become inoperative over time, which could result in an engine that either stalls during riding or one that may not start at all. This, in turn, could increase the risk of a crash and possible injury.

According to Honda's records, an estimated 17,374 bikes could potentially be involved in this recall. This represents approximately one percent of the population. The affected bikes were all produced within a specific time range, and used a specific parts batch that is believed to have been improperly molded.

Details About What Caused This Recall

Honda's paperwork filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes the issue as relating to an improperly molded fuel pump impeller. Because of this, it now has low density and can potentially deform when exposed to fuel. The deformed impeller can then begin to interfere with the fuel pump body, thus potentially rendering the entire pump assembly inoperative.

Possible warning signs to the rider of this issue occurring include an intermittent loss of power, stalling, or difficulty starting the motorcycle in question. The fuel pump in question was supplied by Denso International America.

According to its chronology, Honda's first reports regarding this issue were received back in August 2019. At that time, four motorcycles (models unspecified) were found to not start during dealer setup within the US. That's when Honda began to investigate the problem.

As of February 8, 2024, Honda reports that it has had 142 warranty claims related to this issue. However, between August 2018 and December 28, 2023, the company says that it has received no reports of injuries or deaths related to this recall.

Honda Is Issuing Both A Stop Sale And A Safety Recall On Affected Bikes

On February 9, 2024, American Honda sent a notice to its national dealership network advising that a Stop Sale notice is in effect on certain 2017 through 2021 CBR1000RR, 2020 through 2024 Gold Wing, and 2017 through 2020 CBR600RR motorcycles. Dealers have been instructed to not sell any new or used bikes affected by this recall until the recall service to replace the affected fuel pump has been performed.

Under the terms of this safety recall, authorized Honda dealers will inspect and replace fuel pump assemblies on affected vehicles, with both parts and service provided free of charge to the customer. Honda plans to mail notification letters to registered owners regarding this recall on or about April 8, 2024.

Here's What Owners Of Affected Bikes Should Do Next

Owners can wait for their notification letters to arrive, and can then call their local authorized Honda dealers to arrange for the recall service to be performed on their bikes.

Owners may also call American Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870 regarding Honda recall numbers KP8, KP9, KQ0, and KQ1. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's campaign number for this recall is 24V-113.