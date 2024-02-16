If you, like many of us, has the Honda Collection Hall at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Tochigi, Japan on your bucket list, then we've got some great news for you today. Honda Motor Company officially announced that its fantastic museum dedicated to all things Honda has successfully been renovated, and is nearly ready to reopen to the public.

The happy date for its grand reopening is March 1, 2024. To celebrate, there will be a special Honda Collection Hall Renewal Commemoration Special Exhibition opening on March 1, 2024. The title is "Garage Collection CB History Part 1: Pioneers of Super Sports Bikes."

The Honda Collection Hall has been closed to the public ever since December 4, 2023. While we haven't seen what it looks like, speaking as a casual observer, it seems like a pretty reasonable amount of time to do a complete refresh of a space like that. When you consider that the Honda Collection Hall has been open since 1998, it was more than likely time.

Honda Collection Hall - CB Garage Exhibition Poster

What better way to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Honda Collection Hall in 2023 than by giving it a refresh to make it an even better place to share some of the literal decades of Honda stories, craftsmanship, and development as they've played out over both geography and time?

More About Honda Collection Hall And Mobility Resort Motegi

Honda Collection Hall, prior to the 2023-2024 refresh.

In addition to the opening of that special CB exhibition, Honda Collection Hall also has a cool search tool that lets you check if a particular vehicle you want to see is on display right now. As you can imagine, with a history as long and varied as Honda's, not everything is on display at all times. It's a helpful tool when you're planning a visit, especially if you're heading to the museum from far away (and perhaps even overseas).

There are also multiple other things to do at the Mobilityland Motegi resort, including zip lines, hot air balloon rides, motorsports (depending on when you go), forest walks, and all kinds of stuff for the whole family.

A variety of tour experiences is available for the Honda Collection Hall, including both an audio tour and guided tours to take you inside Team Red's history.

More About Honda Collection Hall's Garage Collection Special Exhibit

1974 Honda CB750 - Left Side

Some items in the HCH are part of its permanent collection, while others are brought up from the archives to make special appearances from time to time. According to HCH, the Garage Collection will change three times a year to focus on special items that are not currently on permanent display.

From March 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, you can visit the CB History Part 1 exhibition. From July 6, 2024 through October 14, 2024, you can see the Feature Exhibit of Racer Replicas Part 1: NSR250R, The Pedigree Of Works Racers.

Finally, to close out the 2024 Garage Collection schedule, from October 19, 2024 through March 9, 2025, you can see the Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Exhibit And S2000 25th Anniversary Exhibit (because oh yeah, Honda also makes cars).

Price Of Admission

While other entertainment options at the Mobility Resort Motegi might cost money, admission to the Honda Collection Hall is totally free. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, though they may vary by season or for other reasons. If you're planning to visit, it's always a good idea to check closer to the time of your arrival to ensure that all information you have is up to date. We've included a link in our Sources so you can more easily plan your trip.