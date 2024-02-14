Honda Africa Twin fans, if you've been waiting anxiously for the 2024 lineup to come to America, you can now officially breathe a sigh of relief. We're happy to announce that your wait is now over.

Does American Honda want you to be its valentine? We can't say for sure. What we can tell you is that February 13, 2024 is the date that Team Red chose to officially announce the updated 2024 Africa Twin lineup for the American market.

Coincidence? Roses are red, Honda Africa Twins are (frequently) red and blue. Can they go on an adventure with you?

2024 Honda Africa Twin DCT 2024 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT

The 2024 Africa Twin updates were announced in October 2023 in Europe. Happily, the American bikes get the same substantive updates as their European counterparts. You'll find a slightly torquier, updated version of the 1,084cc parallel twin that many riders have already come to know and love.

Both the 2024 Africa Twin and the 2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES come with your choice of a standard six-speed manual gearbox or Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission. The standard Africa Twin gets a standard Showa suspension with 8 inches of front wheel travel and 8.7 inches of rear wheel travel. Meanwhile, the AT Adventure Sports ES gets the Showa suspension with EERA, regardless of whether you choose the standard or DCT options.

Switchable ABS, a pair of four-piston calipers with 310mm front brake discs and a single one-piston rear caliper with a 256mm brake disc are standard on all 2024 Africa Twin variants. The 2024 AT gets a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel, while the more road-biased AT Adventure Sports ES gets a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel. As we noted at the beginning, this may all sound quite familiar if you kept up with the 2024 European market release.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Honda Africa Twin Lineup - US Market

14 Photos

Where the American release of the 2024 Africa Twin lineup differs slightly is in colors, pricing, and availability.

In the US, the 2024 Africa Twin comes in Grand Prix Red. Choose the 2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES instead, and your color choice is Pearl White. The European-market bikes also get an additional Matt Ballistic Black Metallic colorway that is not listed as a US-market color.

As for pricing, the 2024 Honda Africa Twin's base MSRP starts at $14,799, which is only $300 more than the 2022 Africa Twin (which is the most recent American model year prior to the 2024 release). The DCT version starts at $15,599, the Adventure Sports ES version starts at $17,599, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT starts at $18,399.

All 2024 Honda Africa Twin bikes for the US market will be available in Honda dealerships from May 2024.