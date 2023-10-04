On October 4, 2023, Honda Motors Europe officially unveiled the updated 2024 CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the European and UK markets. Rumors about important updates have been swirling for some time, and there are indeed significant changes in both models. Some updates are the same for the entire CRF1100L Africa Twin family, while others are model-specific.

The Engine

For those who love the CRF1100L Africa Twin’s 1,084cc parallel twin engine, don’t worry—it isn’t going anywhere. Instead, Honda has tweaked it for the 2024 model year to deliver 112 newton meters (about 82.6 pound-feet) of torque earlier in the rev range than the previous version. In 2024, that torque comes at 5,500 rpm instead of having to wait till you hit 6,250 rpm, as was the case with the previous iteration.

Honda also changed the compression ratio from 10.1:1 to 10.5:1, adjusted valve timing, tweaked intake ports, and of course tinkered with its engine control unit (ECU) settings to improve overall performance. So, it’s the same engine, but with some key adjustments. These engine changes are present across the entire 2024 CRF1100L Africa Twin range.

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Updates

In the past, Honda offered the Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA) semi-active suspension only on the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports. For 2024, it’s now also available on the Africa Twin. The 2024 Africa Twin also gets tubeless Metzeler Karoo Street tires fitted as standard, as well as a new, larger, five-way-adjustable windscreen and a redesigned front fairing.

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports Updates

For 2024, the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports receives more updates than the standard Africa Twin. This time around, the Adventure Sports has been revised with a view toward what riders interested in doing more on road riding might want.

It gets a new 19-inch front wheel, a wider front tire, and suspension stroke that’s been reduced by 20mm (or about 0.78 inches). Showa EERA semi-active suspension is standard equipment on the Adventure Sports.

Additionally, the 2024 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports gets the same new, larger, five-way adjustable windscreen as is now found on the CRF1100L Africa Twin. Working in concert with that windscreen is a redesigned front fairing. For long hours in the saddle, Honda also added a new seat that uses a urethane foam cushion that is 15mm thicker than the previous version for added comfort and fatigue reduction.

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is now more accessible for shorter riders

Along with the change to a 19-inch front wheel, the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports not only lowers its center of gravity—it also lowers its seat height, thereby increasing accessibility for a wider range of riders.

On the 2023 Adventure Sports, seat height with Showa EERA ranged from 850 to 870mm (about 33.4 inches to 34.2 inches). The 2024 Adventure Sports now has a seat height from 835mm to 855mm (about 32.8 inches to 33.66 inches). It can be further lowered to 795mm (about 31.2 inches) if you purchase the optional accessory low seat.

Please note that the seat height for the standard 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin stays the same. It is only the Adventure Sports that changes in 2024.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

46 Photos

The 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin will come in two colors: Grand Prix Red and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic. Opt for the Africa Twin with Showa EERA and you can choose either of those colors, or you can alternatively choose Pearl Glare White and Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolor (yes, all eight of those words are a single colorway). Opting for the Showa EERA version will also automatically get you heated grips and a standard accessory socket.

The 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be offered in your choice of Matt Ballistic Black Metallic or Pearl Glare White Tricolor.

Pricing will vary by region across Europe, and your best bet for the most accurate information in your region is to reach out to your local authorized Honda dealer with any questions you may have. In the UK, the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin starts at an MSRP of £13,199 (about $16,019) and the 2024 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports starts at an MSRP of £17,599 (about $21,360).