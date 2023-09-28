On September 26, 2023, Honda Motor Europe officially announced the return of its popular sport touring machine, the NT1100, to the European market. First introduced in 2022, the NT1100 took the engine from the CRF1100L Africa Twin and showed what it could do in a smooth, sophisticated sport touring guise.

The plan has paid off so far—and while the bike isn’t getting any major updates just yet, the 2024 NT1100 will be available in two new colors not previously seen on this bike. Both Matt Jeans Blue Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red will be joining the available roster of NT1100 color options for the 2024 model year in European Honda dealerships. They’ll join Matt Iridium Gray Metallic in those showrooms, though the gray 2024 NT1100s will receive a new Matt Ballistic Black Metallic rear carrier not previously seen on this bike.

The Engine

The 2024 Honda NT1100 is powered by the same 1,084cc parallel twin found in the CRF1100L Africa Twin. It makes a claimed 75 kilowatts (about 100.5 horsepower) at 7,500 rpm and 104 newton-meters (about 76.7 pound-feet) of torque at 6,250 rpm. Bore and stroke are 92mm by 81.5mm, and it’s mated to a six-speed gearbox. Both manual and Honda dual clutch transmission (DCT) versions of the NT1100 are available.

Gallery: 2024 Honda NT1100

25 Photos

The Chassis

Along with the engine, the NT1100 also makes use of the same frame as the Africa Twin. Suspension consists of a 43mm Showa separate function fork big piston (SFF-BP) inverted telescopic fork with preload adjustability. In the rear, there’s a Pro-Link setup with a monoblock aluminum swingarm and a Showa damper with preload adjustability. The NT1100 rolls on a pair of cast aluminum 17-inch wheels. Up front, a pair of radially mounted four-piston brake calipers and 310mm floating rotors stop you, while a single-piston rear caliper and 256mm brake disc does the same in the rear.

Riders will find a 6.5-inch TFT display with a secondary LCD meter, with smartphone connectivity as standard. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard on the 2024 NT1100. There’s a USB socket, as well as a 12-volt socket available. The 2024 NT1100 gets LED lighting all around, along with daytime running lights.

The Electronics

What about electronics? The 2024 Honda NT1100 comes with three riding modes (Urban, Rain, and Tour), as well as two User modes that allow riders to dial in custom settings as they prefer. Three levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control are also available. The turn signals on the NT1100 are self-canceling, and cruise control comes standard—which seems like it should be a requirement for a sport touring bike in 2024.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability information have not yet been released for the 2024 Honda NT1100, though it will of course vary in different markets throughout Europe. As a ballpark estimation resource, the base 2023 NT1100’s MSRP with a manual transmission in the UK was £13,499, which works out to about $16,457 as of September 28, 2023. Over in Germany, the 2023 NT1100’s MSRP (including value-added tax, or VAT) was €14,580, or about $15,381.