On September 8, 2022, Honda Europe officially launched the 2023 NT1100, NC750X, Forza 750, and X-ADV. Since the NT1100 debuted in 2022, the Forza 750 debuted in 2021, and both the NC750X and X-ADV received significant updates in 2021, the main things to see in 2023 are new colors across the range. Let’s take a look.

The 2023 Honda NT1100 is the sport-touring sibling of the CRF1100L Africa Twin, offering comforts including a five-way height and angle adjustable windscreen, as well as both upper and lower wind deflectors. Standard features include heated grips, slim panniers, and cruise control.

Three preset riding modes and two rider selectable modes also come standard, as does Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control. A 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display offers Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The 2023 NT1100 comes in one new color: Gunmetal Black Metallic.

The 2023 Honda NC750X continues to offer the same features that set it apart from other options in its class. That includes the unique frunk (front trunk) where the fuel tank on most combustion bikes is located, which can fit a full-face helmet. It also includes Honda’s Dual-Clutch Transmission.

Back in 2021, Honda shaved an entire six kilograms (13.2 pounds) off the NC750X’s weight, lowered the seight height by 30mm (just over an inch), added Throttle-By-Wire, riding modes, and refined the existing Honda Selectable Torque Control on the bike. The 2023 NC750X comes in your choice of three new color options: Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, or Candy Chromosphere Red.

The 2023 Honda Forza 750 continues to be Honda’s premiere Grand Touring scooter, meant to help riders conquer their daily commutes with practicality, style, and the kind of oomph you can’t get from a lower-displacement scoot. In its debut year, it won a Red Dot Design Award. The 2023 Forza 750 is available in your choice of three new color options: Mat Ballistic Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White, or Iridium Gray Metallic.

The 2023 Honda X-ADV created a new segment upon its release—that of the adventure scooter. It combines the practicality inherent with large-displacement scooters with styling and a level of capability that is more frequently associated with adventure bikes.

Lest the world think that it’s all style and no substance, Italian rally racer Renato Zocchi even piloted what Honda calls a “lightly modified” version of an X-ADV to a Class 2 victory at the 2019 Gibraltar Rally—an event comprising over 7,000 kilometers (about 4,350 miles) of grueling terrain. By 2021, it became Honda Europe’s best-selling bike over 350cc—second only to the CB650R. The 2023 X-ADV comes in just one new color: Shasta White.

Pricing and availability will vary by region across Europe. Your best bet, if you’re interested in a 2023 Honda NT1100, NC750X, Forza 750, or X-ADV, is to contact your local Honda dealer with any questions you may have.