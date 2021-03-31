It’s Red Dot Design Award time again! In March, 2020, Honda won its first Red Dot Design Award for a motorcycle with the CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade. By July, 2020, Red Dot also inducted everyone’s favorite pirate-talking bike into the Red Dot contemporary design museum in Essen, Germany.

Now it’s 2021, and with a new year comes new Red Dot design awards. Once again, Honda is standing tall with a new Red Dot Design Award on its shelf. This time, it’s for the Forza 750 scooter. As evidenced by both of Honda’s two-wheeled winners, good design is an important factor for all riders.

“We have had another successful year, receiving several awards in the Product Design category of the globally-recognized Red Dot design awards,” Chief Operating Officer of the Honda R&D Design Center Toshinobu Minami said in a statement.

“Since our establishment, we at Honda have always aimed to reflect the idea of ‘making customers’ daily lives more enjoyable’ in our product design, and we believe that receiving these awards is a recognition of our success in doing this. We will continue to follow this unchanging principle, thinking ‘outside the box’ to design products that provide ‘surprise and excitement’ to customers’ lives,” he concluded.

The Forza 750 was first introduced in autumn of 2020, with design goals of GT comfort and luxury coupled with sporty, agile performance in a 745cc maxi scooter package. It’s roomy for rider, passenger, and any items they might want to carry along with them. Good wind protection and a pleasing aerodynamic design make it a solid option for maxi scooter enthusiasts. Features include Honda Selectable Torque Control, DCT, LED lighting, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control.

While the CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade blazed an important Honda trail as its first-ever Red Dot Design Award-winning motorbike, it remains to be seen if the Forza 750 will follow its superbike sibling into the Design Museum. We’ll keep you posted if and when it does.