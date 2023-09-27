The 2023 Japan Mobility Show will take place in Tokyo from October 28 through November 5, 2023. To get everyone excited about the event, Honda has already announced many of the vehicles that it’s bringing to display. It’s calling its overarching concept the Honda Dream Loop—and the idea of dream vehicles is what Honda says ties everything that it’s bringing together.

Of course, anyone familiar with Honda’s motorcycle history is well aware that dreams have been a part of its DNA since the beginning. While Team Red is certainly not afraid to tap into a little of its well-earned nostalgia, though, its main focus with its projects that will be on display at this show is solidly rooted in the future.

With that in mind, Honda is presenting several concepts, as well as a handful of vehicles that are closer to production. On the motorbike side, it’s bringing the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: , the swappable battery system that’s already in use to power its EM1 e:, Benly e:, and Gyro e: electric two-wheelers.

Gallery: 2023 Japan Mobility Show - Honda

Honda will also be showing off two additional electric motorbike concepts at the show. First, there’s the SC e: Concept. The external design is clearly similar to that of the EM1 e:, but the description indicates that this bike will have both a greater top speed and a greater range than the EM1 e:. If it will also be using the HMPP e: battery system, that makes it seem likely that it could use two packs instead of one—although Honda hasn’t confirmed any details just yet.

Hot on the heels of the introduction of its electric Motocompacto, Honda will also be showcasing the Sustaina-C Concept and Pocket Concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Much like the original Honda City and Motocompo were introduced as a small, city-focused hatchback and last-mile motorbike combination back in the 1980s, the Sustaina-C Concept and Pocket Concept aim to recapture the magic in electric form, only 40 years later.

Can the company do it? I mean, the designs do look awfully appealing. However, as we all know, concept designs are one thing—and reality is another.

Other projects that Honda will be showcasing at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show include a new Honda fuel cell module, which the company says will convert hydrogen into electricity and is planned for use in multiple models. There will also be at least one robot, an autonomous work vehicle, a “hands free personal mobility device,” and even an in-shoe navigation device called Ashirase to help visually impaired persons better navigate the world around them.

Tickets are on sale now and will only be sold online. Advanced purchase tickets going for ¥2,700 (about $18) and same-day tickets going for ¥3,000 (about $20). Children who are elementary-school age or younger get in free but must be in the company of a parent or guardian to attend the show. There’s also the option of a special reduced-price ticket after 4 p.m., which will cost ¥1,500 (about $10). Full information is available on the official 2023 Japan Mobility Show website, which we’ll link in our Sources.