Honda is anticipated to roll out major updates to its flagship adventure bike, the CRF 1100 Africa Twin, for the 2024 model-year. Reports suggest that the new and updated Africa Twin will sport refinements to the engine, chassis, and overall setup, appearing to cater to more road-focused riding than before.

A recent article by German motorcycling publication Motorroad Online highlights technical data on the 2024 Honda Africa Twin filed to the Swiss Federal Roads Office. According to the report, the 2024 model will receive a modest torque bump, with 78.4 pound-feet (112 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, as against the outgoing model’s 73.5 pound-feet (105 Newton-meters). Perhaps even more importantly, the updated model produces peak torque much sooner in the rev range, at 5,500 rpm, as against the outgoing model’s 6,250 rpm. For reference, it’s reported to have the same peak power at 102 horsepower.

2023 Honda Africa Twin

Another major revision comes in the form of a 19-inch front wheel. At present, the Africa Twin sports enduro wheel sizes, with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. As for tire specs, we’re looking at 110/80-19 rubber up front, and the same 150/70-18 tire at the rear. Clearly, Honda is differentiating the 2024 Africa Twin by making it a more road-focused model with a 19-inch front wheel, as the recently unveiled Transalp XL750 already offers adventurous riders an off-road capable platform.Nevertheless, it’s anticipated that the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports will continue on for 2024, and still feature the same 21-18 wheelset.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 Africa Twin is expected to gain 6.6 pounds (three kilograms), although the report doesn’t specify where this weight has been added. On top of that, the addition of premium technology seems possible, too, whether built-in or as optional extras. Motorrad highlights that items like front and rear radar, cameras, and perhaps even adaptive cruise control, could be added into the mix.

That being said, fans of the Africa Twin surely have a lot to look forward to in the 2024 model-year. Honda is expected to showcase the new Africa Twin at EICMA in November, 2023. By then, chances are more info will have been released, and we’ll be sure to share it with you once it becomes available.