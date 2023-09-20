Following the death of Piaggio chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno, the company has promoted his son, Michele Colaninno, to assume the role of CEO. Prior to being promoted as CEO, Michele served as the chief executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation.

Roberto Colaninno’s passing on August 19, 2023, resulted in Piaggio’s board of directors needing to reformulate the corporate governance structure. Following recommendations from shareholders, Michele Colaninno assumed the role of CEO, holding mostly the same powers and responsibilities that he had in his previous role. Furthermore, Carlo Zanetti has now been appointed as a new non-executive director, resulting in the number of board members remaining unchanged.

Piaggio & C. S.p.A’s board of directors now include Michele Colaninno serving as CEO, and Matteo Colaninno as Executive Chair. Meanwhile, Graziano Gianmichele Visentin, Rita Ciccone, Patrizia Albano, Federica Savasi, Micaela Vescia, and Andrea Formica serve as independent directors. Lastly, Carlo Zanetti has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Piaggio stated that the company is set to hold its shareholders’ meeting on December 31, 2023. Here, all the shareholders will need to approve the company’s financial statements. Likewise, the shareholders’ meeting will also mark the end of the term of the current board.

Apart from now being the head honcho at Piaggio, Michele Colaninno is also the founder of Piaggio Fast Forward, a US-based robotics company. Apart from that, he’s also the CEO and COO of the Immsi Group, a financial, real estate, and industrial holding company that’s part of the Milan Stock Exchange. Indeed, Michele Colaninno is quite a busy man, as on top of all those, he’s also serving as the president of the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM).

Michele Colaninno sits alongside the likes of KTM CEO Stefan Pierer, BMW Motorrad’s head Markus Schramm, and Yamaha Motor Europe President Eric de Seynes, who serve as the ACEM’s three vice presidents.