Electric mobility startup Ryvid continues to make waves in the growing electric motorcycle market. In August, 2022, the California-based company opened pre-orders for its Anthem Launch Edition model. Less than three months later, in November, 2022, the Golden State’s California Competes Tax Credit program awarded the budding brand a $20M grant.

The funds will help Ryvid erect its new headquarters in Hawaiian Gardens, California, and construct two manufacturing facilities in the cities of San Bernadino and El Cajon by 2025. Of course, with such a windfall to manage, the startup needs an experienced leader to oversee its books. Jonathan Spira qualifies as one such leader, and he will help usher Ryvid toward a future of growth as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Spira boasts a finance and strategic planning background with positions at Walt Disney, PepsiCo, and Nestlé. More recently, the seasoned finance officer shifted his focus to rapid growth within the startup space, serving as the CFO for firms such as Untangle, Nikola Motor Company, and Impartner Software.

“Today marks a new chapter in Ryvid's journey as we welcome Jonathan Spira as our Chief Financial Officer,” announced Ryvid CEO and Founder Dong Tran. “Jonathan is a visionary leader who embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation, possessing a passion for constructing both tangible and intangible creations. His expertise and drive will play a pivotal role in propelling Ryvid to the forefront of serial production and international expansion. We warmly welcome Jonathan to the team and look forward to working with him to bring Ryvid's vision to life.”

Ryvid’s Anthem Launch Edition rollout will signal the first step of that process. With the Irvine-based firm scheduled to deliver its first units in Summer 2023, Spira will get right to work. Hopefully, the $7,800 electric motorbike delivers on its 75-mile range (in Eco mode) and 75-mph top speed. If the Launch Edition proves a success, we’re certain that Ryvid and Spira will continue making waves for the foreseeable future.