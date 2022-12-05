India is home to many electric vehicle startups, with most of them focusing on lightweight to mid-size electric scooters and motorcycles. We’ve seen some really exciting electric vehicles to roll out in the Indian market, such as the Ola Electric S1 scooter, and the Ultraviolette F77 naked bike. Now, another player by the name of Oben, is set to take the Indian market by storm with the Rorr electric naked bike.

Oben has announced that it has achieved its $4 million target in its latest round of pre-series funding. The company also announced that it has secured 17,000 bookings for its upcoming Rorr motorcycle. Oben states that the new electric naked bike will hit the Indian market in the first quarter of 2023, and will retail at the attractive price of Rs 99,999, or the equivalent of $1,228 USD. Initially launched in nine major cities such as Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, a lot of excitement and anticipation has been surrounding the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle ever since the concept made its debut in March 2022.

In an article by The Times Of India, Oben Founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal stated that the company has plans of ramping up production, as well as expand its distribution network. "These funds will be used to fulfill existing orders, ramp up production capacity, and expand our distribution network."

The Oben Rorr is a sporty-style naked electric bike packing decent performance, while remaining accessible both in terms of price and performance. In place of a combustion engine, the Rorr sports a 10-kilowatt electric motor that produces 72 Nm, or 50 lb-ft of instantaneous torque. Thanks to this output, Oben claims a top speed of 62 miles per hour, and a zero to 25 mile-per-hour sprint of just three seconds.

The bike is equipped with three power modes—Eco, City, and Havoc—which allow you to tailor its performance according to your preference. Last but not least, it’s powered by 4.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be fully charged in two hours via a fast-charger, and return a range of up to 125 miles on a single charge.