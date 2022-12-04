The IMF has announced a new championship for women called the Campionato Italiano Velocità Femminile (CIV) or the Italian Women’s Speed Championship in English.

The name says it all and the event was made in response to a growing population of lady riders across the world. We’re seeing this everywhere, not just in racing, but in all facets of two-wheeler culture. There are entire events and festivals dedicated to female riders and this is yet another milestone that recognizes ladies on two wheels.

For this reason, the championship for women will be organized and held in Italy and it will be on the 2023 race calendar.

Moto.it reports that established Italian riders will be able to choose between either the national or European Championships, and rookie riders will be able to compete in up to six rounds, three of which will be together with the Women’s European Cup (WEC).

The first edition of the women’s CIV will be able to see how their skills stack up against other riders who are in the WEC.

As for the race calendar in 2023, here’s what it looks like:

The 2023 calendar

Round 1: April 30, 2023 - Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Round 2: June 11, 2023 - Magione Autodromo dell'Umbria

Round 3: July 2, 2023 - Modena Racetrack

Round 4: September 3, 2023 - Mugello Circuit

Round 5: September 17, 2023 - Varano de' Melegari “Riccardo Paletti” Racetrack

Round 6: October 8, 2023 - Enzo and Dino Ferrari Imola International Racetrack

Translated and paraphrased from Italian, Giovanni Copioli, the IMF’s president, stated that it was a real pleasure to announce the birth of the CIV. He also mentioned that the world of women’s motorcycling is constantly growing, evidenced by the passion they see in the field and the many events held in this regard both on and off-road.

With that, Copioli stated that he was sure that the participants will give us exciting and high-level races as many female riders deserved a tricolore championship.