American Honda announced the proud return of the Gold Wing to the US market for 2024, and it gets a new colorway on both available trim levels. How do you feel about Matte Armored Green Metallic? If you love it, cool. If you don’t, then no worries, because you can also choose from Pearl White or Gray Metallic and Black, depending on how you want your ‘Wing specced.

The 2024 Honda Gold Wing is available with or without Honda’s automatic Dual Clutch Transmission. Additional variations include whether you want your ‘Wing with an airbag, or whether you want the Tour version with the top box and comfortable passenger backrest. You can, of course, still opt for the simple, no-frills Gold Wing in 2024 if that’s more to your liking.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Gold Wing

22 Photos

The Engine

The 2024 Honda Gold Wing is powered by Honda’s stalwart single overhead cam, 1,833cc liquid-cooled flat six-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke are a perfectly square 73.0mm by 73.0mm, and the compression ratio is 10.5 to one. It’s mated to a six-speed transmission, and one of the Gold Wing’s calling cards is its shaft final drive.

Suspension, Brakes, and Wheels

Suspension consists of a double wishbone setup up front and a Pro Arm single-sided swingarm and Pro-Link setup in the rear. You get 4.3 inches of suspension travel in front and 4.1 inches in the rear.

As for brakes, you get a pair of 320mm discs up front and a single 316mm disc in the rear. All 2024 Honda Gold Wings have an 18-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel.

Features

The 2024 Honda Gold Wing comes with a clear, full-color, 7-inch TFT and LCD display. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can connect your favorite smartphone via Bluetooth for streaming music, attending to phone calls and messages, and more. The 2024 Gold Wing also offers navigation, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an optional HomeLink feature that you can enable to let your ‘Wing communicate with your chosen home devices (like a garage door, for example).

Dimensions

Wheelbase is 66.9 inches. Rake is 30.5 degrees, and trail is 4.3 inches. Seat height is 29.3 inches. Fuel capacity is 5.5 gallons, and fuel economy as claimed by Honda is 42 miles per gallon. Curb weight of the 2024 Gold Wing is a hefty 802 pounds, which will clearly vary depending on equipment.

Colors, Trims, Pricing, and Availability

Honda offers its motorcycles, including the Gold Wing, in multiple markets around the world. Colors, pricing, and availability may vary between regions.

In the US, available colors and pricing are as follows. 2024 Gold Wings should be available in American Honda dealerships beginning in November 2023.