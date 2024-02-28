On February 14, 2024, Triumph Motorcycles America issued a safety recall for certain 2023 Trident 660s and Tiger Sport 660s due to improperly machined front fork caps on the affected bikes. Because of a machining error, affected front fork caps could have their threads strip, which could cause them to detach from the fork tube. This could, in turn, negatively affect handling, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Approximately 107 bikes sold in the US are believed to be affected, according to Triumph Motorcycles America's records. This represents approximately one percent of the population. Only very specific production batches of 2023 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660s are believed to be affected. Here are their details, and be aware that the VINs listed here are non-sequential.

Bike Production Date Range VIN Range 2023 Triumph Trident 660 April 28, 2022 through May 18, 2022 SMTL10UL5PTBC4997 to SMTL10UL7PTBC9814 2023 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 May 5, 2022 through May 24, 2022 SMTL20UL7PTBC6585 to SMTL20UL9PTBD2372

Get the RideApart Newsletter Sign Up Today

What Happened?

According to Triumph's chronology of the issue, the first warranty claim regarding this problem was submitted in July 2022 in China. Later in 2022 and going into 2023, five more warranty claims related to this issue were all submitted in China.

From September to November of 2023, Triumph's quality assurance team began investigating the issue. Between January and February of 2024, the team found a manufacturing error in thread machining for the affected front fork caps.

As of February 14, 2024, which is the date that Triumph submitted its Part 573 Safety Recall Report to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it states that it "is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition."

Furthermore, the report from Triumph adds that the condition for which this recall is being issued was remedied on production bikes beginning in May 2022. That's why only certain bikes are affected. The machining error was not known about at the time; hence this recall.

What Happens Next?

Triumph America planned to notify its dealer network on or about February 23, 2024. It also plans to notify registered owners of affected bikes about this recall on or about February 28, 2024.

To remedy the issue, authorized Triumph America dealers will replace the affected fork caps with correctly machined fork caps. This service will be performed free of charge, including necessary parts and labor.

It's worth noting that both the defective and the remedy fork caps do not have any distinguishing features that make it possible to identify with the naked eye. However, the remedy fork caps meet Triumph's exact specifications for the part, and will thus engage correctly with the threads on the fork tube when they are tightened to the correct torque spec.

Important Contact Information Regarding This Recall

Owners may contact Triumph Motorcycles America customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph's recall campaign number for this issue is SRAN 617.

Additionally, owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for this recall campaign is 24V-109.

This Isn't The First Recall For Either Of These Bikes

In August 2023, Triumph Motorcycles America issued a recall for all 2022 through 2024 Trident 660s and Tiger Sport 660s due to a potential engine stalling issue.

At the time of writing in late February 2024, it has been several months since that first recall was announced. However, if you are an owner who has not yet scheduled that recall service, perhaps you can have both repairs performed at one appointment. The best thing to do in any case is to reach out to your local authorized Triumph dealer or the Triumph America customer service line with any questions you may have.