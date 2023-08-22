On August 16, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles America filed a safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for all 2022 through 2024 Triumph Trident 660 and 2022 through 2024 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 motorcycles due to a potential engine stalling issue related to a hose obstruction and inaccurate sensor information feeding the engine control unit (ECU) incorrect information. If the engine unexpectedly stalls, it could increase the risk of a crash.

Approximately 7,541 bikes could potentially be involved in this recall, according to Triumph Motorcycles America’s records. This represents 100 percent of the population. If you have a 2022 through 2024 Trident 660 or Tiger Sport 660, this recall affects your bike, and you should seek service at your earliest convenience.

On affected bikes, the manifold absolute pressure (MAP) hose could become obstructed. This, in turn, could cause the MAP sensor to record incorrect information, which it would then send to the ECU. The ECU adjusts the fuel/air mixture based in part on information provided by the MAP sensor. If it doesn’t have the correct information, it could cause an unstable engine idle, which could cause the engine to stall.

Affected 2021 through 2024 Triumph Trident 660s were produced between January 6, 2021, and July 27, 2023. Trident 660 VINs in the affected group range from SMTL10UL5NTAE9988 to SMTL10UL8RTBP8186. On the 2021 through 2024 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 side, affected bikes were produced between August 3, 2021 and August 4, 2023. The affected VIN range for these Tigers is SMTL20UL6NTAV5235 through SMTL20UL2RTBP8617.

According to Triumph’s investigation, one potential warning sign that owners can look out for is an uneven engine idle. Under the terms of this recall, authorized Triumph dealers will perform inspection and service at no cost to the customer. The service will involve replacement of the original single hose with a new three-branch hose that has a completely different part number.

Triumph notified its dealer network in America on August 18, 2023. At that time, it also issued a Stop Sale Notice to dealers for all bikes affected by this recall until the issue can be effectively remedied. The Triumph documentation for this recall is listed as Safety Recall Action Notice 609 in Triumph’s records.

Triumph plans to notify registered owners of affected bikes on or about August 31, 2023. Production bikes in both the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 lines have had the replacement part introduced into the assembly line as of August 8, 2023. All bikes produced after that date will come from the factory with the corrected hose installed and will not be subject to this recall.

Owners may contact Triumph Motorcycles America’s Customer Service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall campaign is SRAN 609. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-583.