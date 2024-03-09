On January 31, 2024, Ski-Doo announced a voluntary safety recall for certain 2024 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles that came equipped from the factory with Pilot X skis due to a potential for the left ski to break. The issue relates to the molding process from Ski-Doo's supplier, where the mold cavity AC2 produced defective skis.

On snowmobiles with affected left skis, riders could lose control and risk possible injury or death. As a result, Ski-Doo parent company Bombardier Recreational Products is recommending that owners of affected snowmobiles not ride them until after the recall service is performed. All recall service will be performed at no cost to the customer.

Details Of This Recall

Ski-Doo sent letters to registered owners of the affected snowmobiles and posted an announcement on its official website on January 31, 2024. Transport Canada announced the recall on January 26, 2024, and the US CPSC announced the recall on February 29, 2024.

Approximately 8,100 snowmobiles in the US and 5,555 in Canada are believed to be affected by this recall.

As of February 29, 2024, the US CPSC reports that it has received 27 reports in the US so far of the left ski breaking on affected snowmobiles in use by owners. However, no injuries have been reported. Additionally, the US CPSC says that it knows of a single incident in Canada that has resulted in an injury so far. It gave no further details about any of these incidents.

The Transport Canada number for this recall is 2024-045, and the US CPSC number for this recall is 24-140.

What Should Owners Do?

Owners of affected Ski-Doo snowmobiles should contact their local authorized Ski-Doo dealer to arrange for a recall service to be performed. As BRP suggests, owners should not ride their affected snowmobiles until after the recall service is performed.

BRP advises that a limited number of parts is available, but more parts will be made available over the coming weeks to address this recall.

Owners can also contact BRP directly at 1-888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, seven days a week.