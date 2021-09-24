Customization is a key component of Harley culture and the new Pan America adventure bike is no exception to the rule. Of course, many Harlistas swap out their exhaust at some point, and it’s safe to assume that some Pan America owners will do the same. Long-time Harley partner and aftermarket parts specialist Vance & Hines wants to be one of the first to offer a new slip-on for the heavyweight ADV with the new Adventure Hi-Output 450 exhaust.

Designed specifically for the Pan Am, the Adventure Hi-Output lives up to its name by unlocking five extra ponies and five more ft-lb of torque. The 4.5-inch diameter slip-on also trims 6 pounds off the adventure bike. The exhaust’s slimmer shape isn’t only eye-catching, it also yields better boot clearance while accommodating the factory saddlebags and center stand.

Of course, sound is important to most Harley owners and Vance & Hines’ baffle design produces a rumble worthy of the Bar and Shield. Fortunately, the silencer still meets SAE J2825 noise standards and qualifies for 50-state emissions compliance.

“This is an important launch for Vance & Hines,” admitted Vance & Hines president Mike Kennedy. “In addition to being a great exhaust for an outstanding motorcycle, the new Adventure Hi-Output 450 product moves us into a whole new category. ADV bikes are a hot market, and we are bringing Vance & Hines performance, style and sound to the category. In the coming months we’ll be delivering greater exhilaration to riders of all the most popular ADV bikes in the market.”

Harley’s first crack at the adventure market has been a largely successful endeavor, with the brand hailing it as the best-selling ADV in North America. On the flip side, the Pan Am is just one contender in a highly competitive market and Vance & Hines is primed to capitalize where Harley can’t.

“We are making a significant investment in the off-road segment,” Kennedy concluded. “Our R&D capabilities are already expanding in preparation for our growth in this category.”