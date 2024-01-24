If you're a Harley fan, chances are excellent that you've had your calendar marked for January 24, 2024. The Motor Company usually isn't shy about letting the world know when it has a big announcement coming; after all, parties aren't much fun if people don't know about them, right?

While hints broke through here and there, such as a strong indication that a CVO Pan America was possibly coming soon, the official announcements are now here to put all the rumors to rest.

All in all, Harley-Davidson introduced four new 2024 models. Two are new additions to the Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) lineup, including the 2024 CVO Pan America and CVO Road Glide ST. The other two are the all-new 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide, which both have an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine as their hearts. Let's take a look at the broad strokes of each bike, one by one.

Harley-Davidson sells its bikes in markets around the world. As such, pricing and availability vary by geographic region. For our purposes, RideApart's information presented here today pertains to the US market. If you live in a market outside the US, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer with any questions you may have.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Details

Engine Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, which makes a claimed 105 horsepower at 4,600 rpm and 130 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm Wheelbase 64 inches Length/Ground Clearance/Curb Weight/Seat Height 94.9 inches/5.5 inches/811 pounds/26.1 inches Chassis Details 49mm dual bending valve front fork; preload-adjustable dual outboard emulsion rear shocks; cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop rubber; dual floating rotor front brake setup with axially-mounted brake calipers and a single axially-mounted unit in the rear. Batwing fairing and LED lighting. Notable Features Four ride modes (Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom), Skyline OS infotainment system, 12.3-inch TFT full-color touch screen display with a 200-watt amplifier and fairing-mounted speakers Colors Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, White Onyx Pearl, Whiskey Fire, Blue Burst, Alpine Green, Atlas Silver Metallic, Sharkskin Blue MSRP starting at $25,999 Availability beginning in January 2024

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Details

Engine Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, which makes a claimed 105 horsepower at 4,600 rpm and 130 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm Wheelbase 64 inches Length/Ground Clearance/Curb Weight/Seat Height 94.9 inches/5.7 inches/838 pounds/26.6 inches Chassis Details 49mm dual bending valve front fork; preload-adjustable dual outboard emulsion rear shocks; cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop rubber; dual floating rotor brake setup in front with dual axially-mounted calipers and a single axially-mounted rear caliper Notable Features Four selectable ride modes (Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom), Skyline OS-powered infotainment system presented on a 12.3-inch full-color touchscreen TFT display. A 200-watt amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers. Sharknose fairing and LED lighting all around. Colors Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, White Onyx Pearl, Whiskey Fire, Blue Burst, Alpine Green, Atlas Silver Metallic, Sharkskin Blue MSRP starting at $25,999 Availability beginning in January 2024

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST Details

Engine Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output (HO) engine with a 5,900 rpm redline. It produces a claimed 127 horsepower at 4,900 rpm and 145 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. Wheelbase 64 inches Length/Ground Clearance/Curb Weight/Seat Height 94.9 inches/5.1 inches/838 pounds/26.7 inches Chassis Details Showa fully adjustable 47mm inverted front fork and rear emulsion suspension; 7-spoke cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop tires; wave-style dual front floating brake rotors and a pair of four-piston radially-mounted front brake calipers and a single axially-mounted rear caliper and fixed rotor setup Notable Features Weighs 25 pounds less than the 2024 CVO Road Glide; Screamin' Eagle Extreme Flow titanium slip-on mufflers; carbon fiber front fender, tank console, exhaust end caps, and seat cowl; three standard and four customizable ride modes as well as Track and Track Plus mode; Skyline OS infotainment system; Rockford Fosgate Stage II premium audio system; 12.3-inch full-color touchscreen TFT display Colors Raven Metallic, Golden White Pearl MSRP starting at $42,999 Availability beginning in January 2024

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Details

Engine Revolution Max 1250 engine, which makes a claimed 150 horsepower at 8,750 rpm and 95 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm Wheelbase 62.4 inches Length/Ground Clearance/Curb Weight/Seat Height 92.3 inches/7.1 inches/659 pounds/ranges between 30.4 and 31.4 inches in Low and High seat positions Chassis Details 47mm inverted front fork with electronically adjustable semi-active damping and Adaptive Ride Height as standard; electronically adjustable rear linkage-mounted monoshock with Adaptive Ride Height; tubeless laced anodized aluminum spoked wheels wrapped in Michelin Scorcher Adventure radial tires; dual front floating brake rotors with radially-mounted four-piston monobloc brake calipers and a single-piston floating caliper setup in the rear Notable Features 6.8-inch color touchscreen TFT display; aluminum hard luggage designed in collaboration with SW-Motech; waterproof adventure duffle; special CVO 25th Anniversary graphics; Daymaker adaptive headlamp; Screamin' Eagle quickshifter; five ride modes (Sport, Rain, Off-Road, Off-Road Plus) plus a custom mode; Bluetooth device connectivity Colors Legendary Orange MSRP starting at $28,399 Availability beginning in January 2024

For comparison, the 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special starts at an MSRP of $19,999 and comes in your choice of four color options: Red Rock/Birch White, Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, or Alpine Green. While the Special does come with the Adaptive Ride Height feature, it doesn't come with any luggage, special paint and graphics, or a quickshifter.