The Pan America marked a first for Harley-Davidson, as it was the brand’s first foray into the popular adventure bike segment. Since its launch in the global market back in 2020, the heavyweight adventure bike has garnered generally positive reviews, while at the same time opening the doors of Harley ownership to a wider audience.

As it would turn out, 2024 seems to be a big year for Harley, as it’s anticipated to launch a special edition version of the Pan America. A recent article by Dennis Chung of Motorcycle.com suggests that a special edition Harley-Davidson Pan America is on its way, but not just any special edition. CVO, or Custom Vehicle Operations, has always been the crowning jewel of Harley-Davidson’s model range.

Apart from featuring striking, eye-catching colorways, CVO bikes are also decked out in all sorts of fancy accessories, and sometimes even flaunt performance updates. The result is a fleet of custom bikes straight out of the factory that usually cost thousands of dollars more than the bikes they’re based on. Indeed, the idea of a CVO Pan America is something that could capture the interest of a lot of riders, but more than likely not for the same reasons as the rest of Harley’s CVO range which is decked out in chrome, vibrant colors, and all sorts of fancy accessories.

The report from Motorcycle.com states that the Pan America CVO has been certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for 2024. According to the report, the bike won’t be getting any performance upgrades, at least as far as the engine is concerned. It’ll be powered by the same 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine with 150 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 94 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm.

With that being said, we can probably expect the Pan America CVO to follow in the footsteps of special edition big-bore ADV bikes like the BMW GS and Ducati Multistrada. In such a case, chances are it’ll be equipped with upgraded underpinnings such as fancy suspension, performance exhaust, upgraded brakes, and perhaps even a more sophisticated electronics system. The bike will also more than likely come standard with luggage accessories such as panniers and a top case. As such, the CVO model might be slightly heavier than the standard Pan America.

Harley-Davidson had previously announced a launch event for new models on January 24, 2024, with the CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide set for unveiling. With that being said, could the CVO Pan America also be revealed during the event? We’ll have to wait and see.