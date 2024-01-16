Have you been curious to find out how the 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be priced? If you're in India, Europe, or the UK, we have confirmed numbers for you today. For those of us in other markets (like North America), Enfield says that final numbers will be released closer to domestic launch dates in each country.

Still, finding out how it slots into the overall Enfield lineup in other markets can give some insight into how it might do the same in ours. With that in mind, here's the official pricing and availability information that Enfield announced. All numbers are accurate as of January 15, 2024.

Available 2024 colors across all markets will be Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, and Sheet Metal Grey.

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Pricing in India

If you live in India, booking for the 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is officially open as of January 15, 2024. The bikes themselves should begin arriving in dealerships on February 15, 2024. Test rides and deliveries will begin in March 2024 in your market.

Pricing for the 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in India will start at ₹ 3,59,430 ex-showroom (which is about US $4,326 at the time of writing).

How does it compare to pricing on the Super Meteor 650 in that market? The Super Meteor 650 currently starts at ₹ 3,63,900 (about $4,380).

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Pricing In The UK

If you live in the UK, the 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be available for purchase at dealerships beginning in February 2024. Pricing will start at £ 6699 (which works out to US $8,468 at current conversion rates).

How does it compare to pricing on the Super Meteor 650 in that market? The Super Meteor 650 currently starts at £ 6,799 (about US $8,595).

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Pricing In Europe

At the time of writing, Royal Enfield has currently announced pricing for two markets in mainland Europe: Germany and France. In both countries, pricing starts at € 7590 (about US $8,249). Bikes will be available in local dealerships in both countries beginning in February 2024.

How does it compare to pricing on the Super Meteor 650 in those markets? The Super Meteor 650 currently starts at € 8,090 (about US $8,793).

What This Pricing Information Can Tell Us About The Future

In all three markets where Enfield has announced pricing so far, the Shotgun 650 starts at prices that are slightly below the starting price of the Super Meteor 650 across the board. Therefore, it's reasonable to think that the trend will continue when pricing is finally announced in the US and other markets.

Currently, Royal Enfield says that the Shotgun 650 will launch in both the Americas and in Asia-Pacific countries sometime in Spring 2024.

In the US, the Super Meteor 650 starts at $6,999. So, if the trend continues, we expect that the Shotgun 650 will start at a price slightly below that amount. When numbers for other markets are officially announced, we'll be sure to keep you updated.