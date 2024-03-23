Way back in December 2023, we were able to get our first look at the long-awaited Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. While it didn't look exactly like the SG650 Concept first unveiled at EICMA a few years earlier, it still looked pretty darn good.

Considering the fact that a lot of production machines end up not looking anything like their concept versions (much to the chagrin of enthusiasts), we think it turned out remarkably well. And we, of course, said as much in our First Ride Review.

But until now, you'd pretty much just have to take our word for it if you live in North America. But that's finally coming to a close as Royal Enfield just dropped how much the bike will cost and it pretty reasonable.

Here's What The Shotgun 650 Will Cost In The US And Canada

Like most OEMs that sell in multiple markets, Royal Enfield announces pricing and availability information for different markets in waves.

In January 2024, we learned about Indian and European pricing, and we noted that the Shotgun 650 was priced slightly lower than the Super Meteor 650 in those markets. At that time, we speculated that this could give us what to expect when it finally came to North America.

Friends, now that happy day has arrived, and it looks like we were bang on the money. In the US, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will start at an MSRP of $6,899, while our Canadian friends will find an MSRP of $9,199.

For comparison, the Super Meteor 650 starts at $6,999 in the US and $9,599 in Canada. That's just above where the Shotgun 650 is priced in both markets.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

41 Photos

650 Twins Fans, The Continental GT 650 And INT 650 Are Getting Some Updates, Too

If you've been watching the rollout of the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650 and wondering when the Continental GT 650 and INT650 were going to get some love, fear not. Royal Enfield got you all something nice, too.

For 2024, both the Continental GT 650 and INT650 get new colorways, as well as LED headlights, new CEAT tires that Enfield says are "improved," a more comfortable seat with a redesigned mesh and foam saddle, adjustable brake and clutch levers, the cool machined aluminum switchgear housing that debuted on the Super Meteor 650 and is also found on the Shotgun 650, and new grips.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at an MSRP of $6,349 in the US and $8,499 in Canada. Choose the 2024 Royal Enfield INT650 instead, and the MSRP starts at $6,149 in the US and $8,199 in Canada.

You can check out this photo gallery below to take a look at all the new colorways. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and INT 650 Refresh