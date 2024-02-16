If you're excited to see more women get involved in motorcycle racing, then chances are excellent that you've been following Royal Enfield's Build Train Race program for the past few years. 2024 marks its fifth year, and the organizers are pleased and proud to announce that both the Road Racing and Flat Track programs are returning for the 2024 season.
In the Progressive American Flat Track series, racers build a Royal Enfield INT650, then train and race it at BTR events held during the regular AFT season. Over on the road racing side, racers build a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, then race it at BTR events held during the regular MotoAmerica road racing season. We'll include the provisional calendars for both series below, so get ready to mark your calendars.
Royal Enfield BTR Road Racing Series - Class Of 2024
Here are the racers who will be participating in the 2024 BTR Road Racing series:
- Emma Betters
- Lucy Blondel
- Miranda Cain
- Camille Conrad
- Aubrey Credaroli
- Cassie Creer
- Kira Knebel
- Shea MacGreggor
- Mikayla Moore
- Lauren Prince
- Pearltry Suen
- Holly Varey
- Kate West
With five returning racers from 2023 (including championship winner Mikayla Moore) and seven newcomers, it's sure to be a great season of racing for both participants and spectators.
Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Series - Class Of 2024
Here are the BTR Flat Track racers we'll see in the dirt in 2024:
- Hannah Lange
- Shasta L'Heurex
- Taia Little
- Kenzie Luker
- Mya Maffei
- Mikaela Nichols-Lionetti
- Morgan Piller
- Hannah Robertson
- Madicela Rodriguez
- Kristiana Ross
The Flat Track series will see three riders return from the 2023 season, along with seven new riders. We can't wait to see the season unfold!
Here Are The Provisional 2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Calendars
We've got both calendars here, so open your apps or get out your pen and paper (up to you).
2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Road Racing Series Calendar
|Date
|Track
|May 19, 2024
|Barber Motorsports Park (Leeds, Alabama)
|June 2, 2024
|Road America Raceway (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin)
|June 30, 2024
|The Ridge Motorsports Park (Shelton, Washington)
|August 18, 2024
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio)
2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Flat Track Series Calendar
|Date
|Track
|March 7th and 8th, 2024
|Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)
|April 27, 2024
|Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas)
|May 11, 2024
|Ventura Raceway (Ventura, California)
|August 6, 2024
|Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, South Dakota)
|Finale Date TBD
|Finale Location TBD
BTR coaches for 2024 include three-time Grand Prix World Champion Freddie Spencer (also known as "Fast Freddie") on the road race side, and pro flat track and supermoto racer Johnny Lewis on the flat track side.
How To Watch Both BTR Series
MotoAmerica has an active YouTube channel (linked in our Sources), where it regularly posts races from all the series that race under the MotoAmerica banner. During the 2023 season, it was the best way to keep up with BTR if you couldn't make it to the races in person.
The Progressive American Flat Track racing series announced a multi-year streaming agreement with the FloSports platform