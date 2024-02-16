If you're excited to see more women get involved in motorcycle racing, then chances are excellent that you've been following Royal Enfield's Build Train Race program for the past few years. 2024 marks its fifth year, and the organizers are pleased and proud to announce that both the Road Racing and Flat Track programs are returning for the 2024 season.

In the Progressive American Flat Track series, racers build a Royal Enfield INT650, then train and race it at BTR events held during the regular AFT season. Over on the road racing side, racers build a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, then race it at BTR events held during the regular MotoAmerica road racing season. We'll include the provisional calendars for both series below, so get ready to mark your calendars.

Royal Enfield BTR Road Racing Series - Class Of 2024

Here are the racers who will be participating in the 2024 BTR Road Racing series:

Emma Betters

Lucy Blondel

Miranda Cain

Camille Conrad

Aubrey Credaroli

Cassie Creer

Kira Knebel

Shea MacGreggor

Mikayla Moore

Lauren Prince

Pearltry Suen

Holly Varey

Kate West

With five returning racers from 2023 (including championship winner Mikayla Moore) and seven newcomers, it's sure to be a great season of racing for both participants and spectators.

Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Series - Class Of 2024

Here are the BTR Flat Track racers we'll see in the dirt in 2024:

Hannah Lange

Shasta L'Heurex

Taia Little

Kenzie Luker

Mya Maffei

Mikaela Nichols-Lionetti

Morgan Piller

Hannah Robertson

Madicela Rodriguez

Kristiana Ross

The Flat Track series will see three riders return from the 2023 season, along with seven new riders. We can't wait to see the season unfold!

Get the RideApart Newsletter Sign Up Today

Here Are The Provisional 2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Calendars

We've got both calendars here, so open your apps or get out your pen and paper (up to you).

2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Road Racing Series Calendar

Date Track May 19, 2024 Barber Motorsports Park (Leeds, Alabama) June 2, 2024 Road America Raceway (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin) June 30, 2024 The Ridge Motorsports Park (Shelton, Washington) August 18, 2024 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio)

2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race Flat Track Series Calendar

Date Track March 7th and 8th, 2024 Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida) April 27, 2024 Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas) May 11, 2024 Ventura Raceway (Ventura, California) August 6, 2024 Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, South Dakota) Finale Date TBD Finale Location TBD

BTR coaches for 2024 include three-time Grand Prix World Champion Freddie Spencer (also known as "Fast Freddie") on the road race side, and pro flat track and supermoto racer Johnny Lewis on the flat track side.

How To Watch Both BTR Series

MotoAmerica has an active YouTube channel (linked in our Sources), where it regularly posts races from all the series that race under the MotoAmerica banner. During the 2023 season, it was the best way to keep up with BTR if you couldn't make it to the races in person.

The Progressive American Flat Track racing series announced a multi-year streaming agreement with the FloSports platform