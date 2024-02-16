2024 WorldSBK Will Literally Race Into The Sunset At Portimao

Riding into the sunset is surely a romantic way of looking at motorcycling, but it’s surely quite a difficult thing to do because of the visibility challenges it poses. Nevertheless, this will be a challenge that WorldSBK riders will have to tackle head on as they race in the picturesque Autodromo Internacional do Algarve from August 9 to 11, 2024.

The WorldSBK has just announced that the seventh round of the 2024 season will be held in Portugal with a unique sunset setting providing an exciting festival atmosphere for enthusiasts and spectators. The addition of a sunset race will undeniably result in some breathtaking views for both riders and spectators alike, and is surely a breath of fresh air from all the mid-day races held in the past. To make the experience even more exciting for fans and spectators, the staff at Portimao are preparing for a “Summer Fest” that goes well beyond the thrilling action of the race track.

Defending champion Alvaro Bautista leads the pack with Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu following closely behind at Portimao.

It goes without saying that the Portimao round of the 2024 WorldSBK will be a family-friendly affair, as the event will feature multiple food court areas, live entertainment and concerts, a parade lap with all the World Superbike racers, and autograph sessions for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite racers. To make the weekend as immersive as can be, a track tour in an open bus allows fans to enjoy the track for themselves.

The excitement will culminate in evening races on both Saturday and Sunday, with grid action set to start at 7 PM Local Time (8 PM Central European Time). As such, spectators will witness WorldSBK racers slug it out in diminishing daylight, all while riders will need to find a way to overcome the challenges of poor visibility and the sun getting in their eyes. Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to see how the riders perform in this unique race setup.

The Portimao round of the 2024 WorldSBK season will cover three days – from Friday to Sunday – and be open to fans and spectators from 12 noon all the way to sundown. This ensures that everyone has a lot of time to enjoy all the activities and festivities planned for the WorldSBK Summer Fest. Now, if you’re eager to take part in the action, you can find more details and book your tickets now through the WorldSBK’s official website.