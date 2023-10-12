The MotoE racing series represents the pinnacle of technology when it comes to electric motorcycles. It undoubtedly lays the groundwork for the future, not just of MotoGP, but of motorcycle racing as a whole. The 2023 season marked a first for MotoE, as Ducati took on the role as the sole supplier of the racing bikes of the series.

With the 2023 season already in full swing, the MotoGP and Dorna Sports have announced the provisional calendar for the 2024 MotoE World Championship. The plan consists of eight rounds with 16 races spread across key locations in Europe. According to the official press release of the MotoGP, the 2024 round of the MotoE World Championship will feature the most races coordinated with the FIM MotoGP calendar.

To add to the excitement, the 2024 MotoE season will feature the addition of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, as well as two pre-season tests in Portimao. This will also mark Portugal’s debut as a MotoE host, further cementing its name as a trailblazer in motorcycle racing history.

Races in other renowned European circuits will continue, as after the opening round on March 23, 2024 in Algarve, the series will head to Le Mans, France on May 11, 2024. Next, the racing action heads to Catalunya, Spain on May 25, 2024, followed by a homecoming race for MotoE race bike supplier Ducati in Mugello on June 1, 2024. The electrifying racing makes its way to the Netherlands in the iconic TT Circuit Assen on June 29, followed by the Sachsenring in Germany a week later on July 6. The last two race weekends of the season are scheduled for August 17 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, and September 7, at the Misano World Circuit.

The Ducati V21L used in the MotoE racing series is nothing short of groundbreaking. It promises a top speed of 171 miles per hour through a motor that’s close to the size of a soda can. In fact, the V21L is known to out-accelerate some of the fastest production motorcycles in the market. It tips the scales at 225 kilograms, incredibly lightweight for an electric motorcycle of this performance level, and makes use of a carbon fiber battery housing as a part of the chassis to keep the weight down.