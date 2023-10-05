During the Baja Aragón, Triumph triumphed (pun intended) with Iván Cervantes aboard a Tiger 900 Rally Pro. The Spanish enduro racer achieved a dominant victory in the grueling 281-mile race, highlighting the bike's exceptional endurance and performance capabilities. To commemorate Cervantes’ victory, Triumph unveiled Aragón editions of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro and GT back in July 2023.

Triumph launched both the Tiger 900 Rally Aragón edition and the Tiger 900 GT Aragon edition worldwide, but in Malaysia, only the latter variant is available. The Tiger 900 GT Aragon edition mirrors the advanced features and technology found in the Tiger 900 GT Pro, exuding a race-ready persona. It boasts a striking triple color scheme consisting of Diablo Red, Matt Phantom Black, and Crystal White, complemented by a distinctive seat design and branding.

The Tiger 900 GT Aragon edition delivers a robust performance with its 94 horsepower and 87 Newton-meters (61 pound-feet) of torque. It enhances the riding experience with a slip and assist clutch, adding dynamism to its performance. Moreover, its lightweight modular frame and high-spec suspension ensure outstanding handling capabilities, whether on or off-road. The GT Aragon Edition takes handling to the next level with fully adjustable 45mm USD Marzocchi cartridge forks and an electronically adjustable RSU suspension system.

The Rally Aragón Edition is geared towards off-road enthusiasts, prioritizing off-road performance. It achieves this with specially tuned Showa forks and the inclusion of engine protection bars, enhancing its capability in challenging terrains. Additionally, Triumph offers an extensive selection of over 65 accessories, allowing riders to customize and personalize their Tiger 900 Aragón to match their unique preferences and adventures.

Triumph Motorcycles Malaysia offers the Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition at a price of RM81,000, which is approximately equivalent to $17,121 USD. For reference, in the US market, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition is priced at $16,495 USD.