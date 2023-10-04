Jawa Yezdi Releases Updated Yezdi Roadster And Jawa 42

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, a renowned brand in India, is well-known for its competitively priced retro-inspired models. These bikes not only boast a respectable array of technology but also deliver decent performance. Recently, the company has introduced the updated Yezdi Roadster and the Dual Tone variant of the Jawa 42 to its lineup.

The updated Yezdi Roadster brings significant improvements. Firstly, its ergonomics have been revamped with the footpegs moved forward by 155 mm, and a taller handlebar has been added to enhance its touring capabilities. The design has also received a refresh, featuring sportier tank grips, diamond-cut alloy wheels, new handlebar grips, and mirrors. Additionally, the bike now sports a stylish matte black exhaust. To top it off, customers can choose from a range of appealing new colors, including Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, Lunar White, and Shadow Gray.

While the Yezdi Roadster receives notable updates in terms of ergonomics and design, its core technical features remain unchanged. It continues to be powered by a reliable 334cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering a respectable 29.5 horsepower and 28.9 Newton-meters (or 20 pound-feet) of torque, providing riders with a dependable and enjoyable experience on the road.

Up next, the Jawa 42 Dual Tone introduces several exciting updates to its design and functionality. It now features clear lens indicators, new fenders, and a redesigned seat and fuel tank. The addition of diamond-cut wheels enhances its aesthetics, while a new bash plate offers added protection. The bike also comes equipped with handlebar-mounted mirrors and grips for improved ergonomics. Furthermore, it boasts longer rear shocks, providing superior comfort, and an increased ground clearance of 172 mm, surpassing the standard Jawa 42's 165 mm ground clearance.

In terms of color options, riders can choose from a stylish range that includes Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper. Under the hood, the Jawa 42 Dual Tone is powered by a reliable 294.7cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering a solid 27.3 horsepower and 26.8 Newton-meters (approximately 19 pound-feet) of torque, ensuring a thrilling and capable riding experience.

Pricing-wise, the updated Yezdi Roadster is available at a competitive Rs 208,829 (approximately $2,500 USD), while the Jawa 42 Dual Tone is attractively priced at Rs 198,142 (about $2,400 USD) when considering ex-showroom prices in Delhi. If you're considering other color options, the various shades of the Jawa 42 start at Rs 189,142 (roughly $2,300 USD), while the existing Yezdi Roadster, in its different variants, begins at Rs 206,142 (approximately $2,500 USD).