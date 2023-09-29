New Bajaj Pulsar N150 Is Ready To Take On India’s Roads

The Bajaj Pulsar range is one of the most popular in the Indian market. Catering to a wide spectrum of motorcyclists, the Pulsar moniker encompasses entry-level commuters all the way to premium models equipped with modern tech and features. As the motorcycling community’s demands evolve, so too do the bikes, and Bajaj has taken notice of this.

The newest model in the Bajaj range of naked motorcycles comes in the form of the Pulsar N150. In India, motorcycles with engine displacements of 150cc to 200cc are considered middleweight commuters – bigger and more powerful than 100cc to 125cc models, but not big enough to be considered “big bikes” as those with 300cc engines and up. That being said, the new Bajaj Pulsar N150 strikes a balance in the model range, offering approachable and reliable performance infused with premium technology and styling.

In the technology department, it’s powered by an existing engine in Bajaj’s lineup, a 148.68cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. It pumps out 14 horsepower and 13.5 Newton-meters (9.5 pound-feet) of torque, giving it just enough grunt to make quick work of dense urban traffic and exciting twisty roads. The bike is underpinned by standard telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Its braking system reveals that it was built to fit a budget, as it gets a single disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. Nevertheless, single-channel ABS comes as standard on the new N150.

The Bajaj Pulsar N150’s diminutive stature is underscored by its skinny tires measuring 90/90 up front and 120/80 at the rear. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels, and has an approachable seat height of 790 millimeters. It tips the scales at a beginner-friendly 145 kilograms. As for styling, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 is thoroughly modern, sporting angular bodywork and an athletic stance typical of modern-day naked streetfighters. Premium features include a projector-style LED headlight, as well as a digital instrument cluster.

When it comes to pricing, Bajaj has retained the Pulsar N150’s affordable pricing, typical of other models in its lineup. It carries a retail price of Rs 117,734, or around $1,415 USD, making it an attractive option for folks looking for a sporty-style machine that’s built to handle the rigors of daily abuse.