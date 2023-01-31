Jawa Yezdi Rolls Out New Colorways For The 42 And Roadster

Jawa Yezdi is a popular manufacturer of retro-style cruisers in India. For the 2023 model-year, the brand has released new colorways to the Jawa 42 and the Yezdi Roadster, to give the pair of classic-inspired cruisers a refreshed look. This comes shortly after the company released the limited Tawang Edition exclusive to certain regions of India. 

Starting off with the Jawa 42, the retro-style cruiser has been adorned in a metallic gray color scheme complete with pinstripes and a faux carbon fiber finish on the fuel tank. Across the carbon patterned stripe, the “42” logo is emblazoned. The motif gives the bike a sportier look while still retaining its elegant vintage charm. A small flyscreen and inverted bar-end mirrors give the bike a custom appearance right out of the factory, too. 

On the performance side of the equation, the Jawa 42 is packing an impressive 294.7cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27 horsepower and 20 lb-ft of torque. This makes it one of the most powerful cruisers in the 300cc class, eking out a performance advantage against the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor and Benelli Imperiale. Other features include front and rear ABS-equipped disc brakes, a telescopic front fork, and a pair of preload-adjustable rear shock absorbers. 

The refreshed Jawa 42 in the metallic gray paint job has been priced at Rs 1,95,142, or around $2,400 USD—a marginal Rs 1,000 ($12 USD) increase from the previous model. 

As for the Yezdi Roadster, the cruiser is now sportier and more stylish than before thanks to a glossy Crimson Dual Tone colorway. The fuel tank is eye-catching with a white top and red bottom, while the bike retains its inverted bar end mirrors and relaxed ergonomics. On the performance side, it’s packing a larger engine than that of the 42, with a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 27 horsepower and 19 lb-ft of torque. As for pricing and availability, the Yezdi Roadster retails for Rs 2,03,829, or approximately $2,500 USD. 

