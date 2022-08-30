Indian Manufacturer Yezdi Introduces Two New Colors For The Roadster

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles was certain about one thing from the beginning when designing Yezdi's return range: to restore the brand's original ethos and provide models that fully represent all that it stood for. Three models, The Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler, and Roadster, perfectly embodied the spirit of exploration, unrestrained enjoyment, and exhilaration.

The Yezdi Roadster is a distinctively designed motorbike with the ideal balance of retro styling and modern touches. It was released with a choice of five matte finished colors ranging throughout dark and chrome themes, emphasizing its distinctive character. Two new colors for the Yezdi Roadster line have just been introduced by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, adding even more options for consumers to choose from.

The Roadster will come in two additional colorways: Inferno Red and Glacial White. The fuel tank will have a gloss finish in both colors, and the motorbike will be covered in a rich Obsidian Black color scheme. Although the two new hues are at opposing extremes of the color wheel, they both maintain the svelte and sophisticated nature of the Yezdi Roadster. The price of both motorbikes will be Rs 201,142, or around $2,514 USD.

Ashish Singh Joshi, the CEO of Classic Legends, introduced the two newest members of the Roadster family and remarked, “The Yezdi Roadster has been a phenomenal success for us in terms of attracting riders into our Kommuniti. It has been one of our most popular models since its launch and has already given countless adventures and experiences to its riders across the country, staying true to its true-blue Roadster character. The new Inferno Red and Glacial White colours infuse new energy into our Roadster range and will make it stand out even more, attracting more riders into its fold.”

The Yezdi Roadster continues to be powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine made by JAWA Perak. With 29 horsepower on tap, the Roadster rivals the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor and Classic 350, while offering a tad more performance, and a slightly sportier appearance. Hardware consists of ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes, standard telescopic front forks, and preload-adjustable rear shocks.