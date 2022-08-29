In autumn of 2021, Energica Motor Company held the first edition of Energica Week. Fast-forward almost an entire year, and Energica is busy prepping for Energica Week 2022, which will take place at the company’s home in Modena, Italy from September 5 through 9.

Throughout the week, customers, dealers, students, investors, business partners—basically, everyone with any part in the Energica ecosystem—is invited to join in an array of festivities that celebrate Energica and its plans for an electric future. So, what’s involved?

On Monday, September 5, 2022, the event will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Energica headquarters in the Italian Motor Valley. The facility is currently doubling its size, in order to expand both its production and office areas. In total, the new factory will be twice the size of the old one, and all those attending will have the opportunity to preview this expansion.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, schools and universities are invited to meet the Energica technical department to talk about projects, education, and ideas to move electric vehicle development and sustainability practices forward. This is part of the #StayChargedEDU initiative, meant to stimulate conversation regarding the future of electric mobility.

Of course, this all leads up to the big Energica owners gathering on September 8 and 9, 2022, which will take place at the Modena racetrack. A number of activities are planned for owners, both at and outside the track. This includes the chance for 15 skilled riders to train on MotoE Energica Ego Corsa bikes using the Energica Academy format. Additionally, Energica owners will be able to get their hands on the Experia Green Tourer and take it for test rides, as well. More activities are also planned, with details to come at the event.

All in all, Energica reports that it has several things to celebrate going into this event. In the U.S. alone, it says that retail sales have increased five-fold over 2021. Additionally, it now has a dealer network spanning 25 states (up from 14), and reports pre-sale deposits to cover two whole months of Experia production. Since no concrete figures have been given to accompany these statements, it’s difficult to get a full picture of exactly how positive this news may be.

In the rest of the world, Energica says that it now has 95 dealers, including several in brand-new markets. It also looks forward to helping government agencies replace fossil fuel motorcycles in their fleets with Energicas. Additionally, retail sales have increased 104 percent year-on-year as compared to 2021.

The company credits its new Energica Inside business unit as a major driver of some of this growth. As you may guess from the name, Energica Inside is dedicated to development of powertrain components and modular powertrain systems for use in multiple types of vehicles and industries—not just motorcycles.